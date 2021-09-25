Boy, 3, dies after being run over by tractor as he played with sister outside home

A three-year-old boy has died after being run over by a tractor while playing with his sister on a farm in Pembrokshire, Wales, an inquest heard.

Ianto Jenkins had been playing with his older sister Seren and his cousin at the family’s countryside home in Efailwen near Clynderwen on 3 August when tragedy struck.

The inquest heard that Ianto had been hit by the truck and trailer that belonged to his father, Guto Sior Jenkins.

The toddler sustained “significant injuries” as a result and was sadly pronounced dead by emergency services at the farm.

Hayley Rogers, of the Dyfed-Powys Police coroner’s office told the inquest: “At 7pm on 3 August police received an emergency call reporting that a child had been involved in a collision with a piece of farming machinery.

“Inquiries at the scene established that Ianto was playing with his sister and cousin when a pick-up style vehicle and trailer collided with him.”

“Due to the significant injuries sustained,” she said that Ianto was pronounced dead at 7.14pm.

The inquest in Llanelli, South Wales, also heard that a police investigation was ongoing, alongside inquiries from the Health and Safety Executive. The inquest was then adjourned for four months, by acting senior coroner Paul Bennett, who extended his condolences to the family.

Meinir Jenkins, Ianto’s paternal grandmother said that no one was to blame for the accident that cost the toddler his life.

“No one is to blame. Ianto was playing in his new bike in the back yard and my son just didn’t know he was there,” she said.

“He didn’t see him. He heard the sound of his pick-up hitting something and when he stopped and got out to look, Ianto was lying on the ground motionless.”

“It is just heartbreaking. Poor Guto. I don’t know how he’s going to live with this. He is completely devastated.”

Ianto’s mother, Chloe Picton, paid tribute to her son, calling him an “inspiration to life”.

“Ianto was my blue-eyed boy, he was inspiration to life, he was a kind little boy who was always smiling and laughing.”

She said that his best friend was his older sister, adding that they were “always joined at the hip”.

“Ianto loved going to nursery and was excited to start his first day at school in Ysgol Beca in Efailwen in September.

“He loved being out on the farm and going on the tractor with his daddy.”

Ms Picton said that she and her son shared a “very strong bond”, and referred to Ianto as “Mummy’s little boy”.

She added that no parent should ever lose a child and requested the public respect the family’s wishes for privacy at this challenging time.