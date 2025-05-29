Iceland issues urgent recall on bread rolls after customers told ‘do not eat’
Supermarket warns of allergy risk that could trigger symptoms such as diarrhoea and stomach pain
Iceland has issued a ‘do not eat warning’ for a popular lunchtime snack after failing to mention the product contained barley.
The supermarket has recalled its Daily Bakery 4 Sub Rolls over fears the cereal grain poses a ‘significant risk’ to those with an allergy or intolerance.
Only bread roll packs with the best before date of June 2 are affected by the recall and a product recall alert will be displayed on shelves at the popular supermarket until June 11.
The Food Standards Agency, who issued the recall, said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it.
“Instead, return to any Iceland retail store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”
A food intolerance to barley can trigger symptoms, such as diarrhoea, bloating, gas and stomach pain just a few hours after eating it, the NHS warns.
However, it can also cause headaches, fatigue, constipation, join pain and rashes that last anything from a few hours to days.
Barley contains gluten, so it can also affect those with Coeliac disease – a condition that causes damage to the small intestines and destroy’s the guts ability to absorb nutrients.
Diarrhoea is also a common symptom of coeliac disease, caused by the body being unable to absorb nutrients.
Malabsorption can also cause stools to contain abnormally high levels of fat – making them smell foul, greasy and frothy, the NHS says.
A point-of-sale notice will be displayed in all Iceland supermarkets that sell the product.
Customers with an allergy or intolerance who have purchased the affected bread rolls are advised to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Although food safety officials recall a product when they consider it unsafe, it does not mean it will be pulled from supermarket shelves for good.
