As the government looks for new ways to tackle illegal migration, Sir Keir Starmer is considering the rollout of digital ID cards.

The prime minister has not said whether the cards would be compulsory, but has confirmed that ministers are examining how the technology could be used to limit illegal working – one of the so-called “pull factors” drawing people across the Channel in small boats.

Similar systems are already in place across Europe. Estonia issues every citizen with a digital ID number, while France argues that the UK’s lack of such checks makes it easier for asylum seekers to enter the shadow economy.

Supporters, including the Tony Blair Institute, claim a national scheme would prevent benefit fraud, close loopholes exploited by gangs, and make it harder to forge documents.

But critics warn the policy risks creating a “dystopian nightmare”, with campaigners such as Big Brother Watch saying ordinary people would be forced to prove their identity simply to go about daily life. They argue digital IDs would not stop small boat crossings and would instead punish law-abiding citizens.

So, is a national digital ID card the answer? Would it help tackle illegal migration and fraud, or does it threaten to erode civil liberties and privacy?

