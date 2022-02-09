Officers searching for the missing teenager Imogen Tothill have found a body, Cheshire police have said.

Earlier on Wednesday, detectives said they were “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of the 17-year-old.

Imogen failed to return home after leaving a property in Chapel, Cheshire on Tuesday, 8 February.

Family members said her disappearance was “totally out of character”.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Cheshire Constabulary said: “We’re sad to report that officers searching for a missing teenager in Holmes Chapel have found a body.

“Formal ID is yet to take place but it is believed to be of the missing person. Thanks to all who shared our appeal, and our thoughts are with family and friends.”

