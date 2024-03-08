The Independent unveils portrait auction in support of International Women’s Day

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent is marking International Women’s Day by celebrating the most influential female figures in British society with a portrait auction in London’s West End.

Photographed by Sane Seven, portraits of 10 of the listees will be exhibited at Outernet London, with the funds raised given to our partner charity Refuge.

Among those included are broadcaster Kate Garraway MBE, Penny Mordaunt MP and activist Jameela Jamil.

Kate Garraway has her photo taken by Sane Seven as part of The Independent’s Influential Women List 2024. (The Independent)

Each of the ten women were specially selected from The Independent’s Influence List 2024, which recognises 50 women who are paving the way for the next generation across literature, politics, art, fashion and social change.

Topping our list is Esther Ghey, whose transgender daughter Brianna was brutally murdered in February 2023. Since then, Ms Ghey has campaigned for improving awarness around social media and smartphone apps amongst children.

Joining her on the list is Claudia Winkleman, Mary Earps, Sue Gray and Queen Camilla.

Independent Womens Day - splits (Sane Seven)

The 10 images will be unveiled this month at Outernet London, and exclusively exhibited in their Now Trending space, which is completely free for all audiences near Tottenham Court Road station.

In addition, world-renowned artist Tracey Emin has generously donated an exclusive portrait for the occasion to help raise money for Refuge.

Renowned artist Tracey Emin has released an exclusive self portrait (Image courtesy of Tracy Emin)

Titled ‘The Empty Room’, it shows her reclining with one of her beloved cats resting under her legs, while her urostomy tube falls from her stoma at her waist side.

After the photographs have been shown until the end of the month, they will be sold with funds given to Refuge, a charity that supports women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Geordie Greig, Editor-In-Chief, The Independent, said:“It is so right to have an International Women’s Day to celebrate, campaign for and enhance opportunity for half the population of the planet. Women are too often held back. A lot has been achieved, but there is more to do. Lots more.

“The Independent has a proud history of highlighting causes for – and by – women. This will never stop. Refuge is a wonderful example of philanthropy, aiding women in need – and we are proud to support them.”

To find out more about the portraits click here

To register your interest in buying one of the prints, please send an email to portraits@independent.co.uk, including your name