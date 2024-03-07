International Women’s Day is a cause for celebration – and a call to action

It is a remarkable thing that the first International Women’s Day was in 1911. Remarkable, that is, because this facet of the diffuse feminist movement predates almost all the global institutions with which we are so familiar today.

It’s a day to remember that the struggle for women’s rights is essentially one where, by their own efforts, they have to reclaim their human rights – because no one else was going to do it for them, and the men, embarrassingly for all concerned, were determined to thwart them.

International Women’s Day is a day of global activism, and belongs to all and is for all to share; this year’s theme is “Inspire Inclusion”.