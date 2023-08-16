Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The rate of UK price inflation has fallen 1.1 per cent in a month, official figures show, approaching levels not seen since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Office for Nationals Statistics announced that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation stood at 6.8 per cent for July, down from 7.9 per cent in June.

The slowdown in price rises offers welcome relief to families struggling with the cost of living crisis, with experts attributing it to a fall in energy prices in July as the volatility caused by the Ukraine war started to ease.

It comes despite another record increase in wages, which has placed further pressure on the Bank of England to grapple inflation by continuing with recent increases to interest rates.

From the start of July, the average price for each unit of electricity that someone uses was slashed to 30p per unit, while gas prices fell to 8p per unit, meaning the average annual energy bill for a household dropped to £2,074 from the capped rate of £2,500.

Food and core goods inflation have also both slowed, according to latest industry survey data.

ONS deputy director of prices Matthew Corder said: "Inflation slowed markedly for the second consecutive month, driven by falls in the price of gas and electricity as the reduction in the energy price cap came into effect.

"Although remaining high, food price inflation has also eased again, particularly for milk, bread and cereal.

"Core inflation was unchanged in July, with the falling cost of goods offset by higher service prices."

Analysts welcomed the figures and said they showed that the tide was turning on inflation but warned the cost of living squeeze was far from over, pointing out that core inflation - which strips volatile food and energy prices - remained unchanged on 6.9 per cent.

More follows...