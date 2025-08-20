Inflation latest: Cost of living expected to rise again in key figures released today
CPI inflation widely expected to have increased to 3.7%
Economists believe figures out today will show that prices in the UK rose more quickly last month as food shopping bills remained high and school holidays pushed up travel costs.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to release the latest inflation numbers at 7am.
The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is widely expected to have increased to 3.7 per cent in July, from the 3.6 per cent recorded in June.
The Bank of England says accelerating food and energy prices have been key drivers in the rise in inflation, and some commentators blame the increase in employers’ national insurance that came into force in April for a surge in consumer prices.
Experts have also pointed to a possible spike in hotel prices helping drive up CPI inflation.
July's Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation will also be announced on Wednesday.
Banking group Investec has forecast this year's July RPI figure will be 4.5 per cent, which means rail fares could jump by 5.5 per cent.
Holiday travel drove up prices, analysts say
Air fares rose considerably last month, the ONS figures are expected to show, as airlines typically bump up prices in July amid stronger demand from families.
Analysts for Pantheon Macroeconomics forecast that air fares could have surged by 17.1 per cent between June and July.
Rail costs and package holidays are also set to have jumped amid the spike in summer travel.
Higher airfares and hotel prices predicted to push up UK inflation in July
How a cup of tea is driving up prices
You’ll never guess the everyday item that’s putting up the cost of your weekly shop…
'Oasis bump' pushed up July hotel costs
Some experts say an "Oasis bump" could have contributed to higher accommodation prices in July.
The band began a reunion tour last month, appearing live for the first time since 2009.
Tickets sold out at all UK venues, causing local spikes in demand for hotel rooms.
Prices to rise for sixth month running
UK inflation is thought to have edged higher last month to 3.7 per cent.
It would mark the sixth month in a row that consumer prices will have risen.
They went up by 3.6 per cent in June, an acceleration from 3.4 percent in May.
Food prices continued to climb and summer spending pushed up flight and hotel costs in July, analysts say.
Welcome to our live coverage of the UK’s latest inflation figures, set to be unveiled by the Office for National Statistics at 7am.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments