Pub to hold girls-only night every week amid fears of injection spikings

A Nottingham pub is set to introduce a weekly girls-only night following reports of spiking in the city.

The Playwright, located near Nottingham Trent University’s city campus, will hold its first event for female customers only on 3 November. No men will be permitted entry and it will be staffed by an all-female team.

It comes after reports of women being spiked by injections inside nightclubs in Nottingham.

Josh Wheelhouse, the manager of the pub, told Nottinghamshire Live: “We are just very excited to do it.

“I have already spoken to a couple of societies at Nottingham Trent University, and we will actually organise workshops to educate women on what to do in situations that would put them at risk.”

Mr Wheelhouse said, at first, he was hesitant to introduce the women-only night, worried he might be perceived by others as “the guy who is trying to make money out of this terrifying thing that happens to women.”

But he added: “I felt like I needed to do something. I do not think it is fair for women to stay home - we should be the ones to do that.

“So we are making moves and I am in discussions with other pubs who are considering to implement this.”

The Playwright will hold its first girls-only event on 3 November (Google Maps)

It comes after two men were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to administer poison in connection with a spate of reported drink-spiking incidents involving needles in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said the men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested after receiving information from a member of the public on Wednesday, following a general appeal for help from a senior officer.

The force said both had been arrested “on suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve”.

The arrests are not being linked to any specific allegation of spiking by a needle, or contamination of a drink. Both men have since been released under investigation.

Nationwide, almost 200 drink spiking incidents have been reported to police across the UK over the past two months.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said there have been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across various parts of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, plus 24 reports of some form of injection.

On Friday afternoon, the NPCC said there were around 140 confirmed reports of drink spiking, but this figure was revised after more data was received.

It said the number included both men and women, although the majority of cases featured young women.

Alleged offences have taken place at licensed premises and private parties.

The 198 figure is based on data received from 40 police forces, and the NPCC said it is still to receive data from five forces which it expects over the weekend.

The NPCC said 58 of the 198 reports of drink spiking were made to the Metropolitan Police.

The NPCC lead for drugs, Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, said: “Clearly these reports are very concerning.

“We are working at pace with forces, law enforcement agencies such as the NCA and other partners including the Home Office and universities to understand the scale of offending, establish any links between the allegations and ultimately bring any identified offenders to justice.”

Nightclub boycotts are planned across UK cities next week as students call for tighter security in nightclubs amid reports of women being attacked with needles.