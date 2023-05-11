Bank of England to raise rates to highest level since 2008

The Bank of England are expected to raise interest to the highest level since 2008 (AP)

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to the highest level since 2008 as inflation continues to soar.

Rates are expected to rise from 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent in the midday announcement, representing a 0.25 percentage point increase. The Bank’s aim in elevating interest rates is to bring UK inflation down to its 2 per cent target.

It would be the 12th time in a row that policymakers at the Bank of England have raised rates, making it even more expensive to borrow and pushing banks to lift savings rates.

It comes as UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remained firmly in double digits in March, squeezing household budgets and proving more stubborn than expected.

In February, the Bank of England said it expects inflation to fall sharply over the rest of the year. But with CPI remaining above double-digits since then, the latest report will be watched closely for signs this forecast has changed.