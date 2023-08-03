Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates for a 14th consecutive time, further raising the cost of borrowing in its bid to tame stubborn inflation.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee increased its base rate by a further 0.25 points to 5.25 per cent on Thursday, the highest level since February 2008.

It follows a shock rise of 0.5 per cent in June, which has piled pressure on mortgage holders and the housing market.

Jeremy Hunt welcomed the increase and said Britain could avoid a recession and see inflation dip below 3 per cent in a year’s time “if we stick to the plan”.

But the chancellor acknowledged it would not be easy for households struggling with higher mortgage payments.

Reacting to the Bank of England’s decision, he said: “If we stick to the plan, the Bank forecasts inflation will be below 3% in a year's time without the economy falling into a recession.

“But that doesn't mean it's easy for families facing higher mortgage bills so we will continue to do what we can to help households.'”

But Labour said the increase would be “incredibly worrying for households across Britain already struggling to make ends meet”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Conservatives were had “crashed the economy”, leaving households with higher mortgages, higher food bills and higher taxes.

She said: “The Tory mortgage bombshell is hitting families hard, with a typical mortgage holder now paying an extra £220 a month when they go to re-mortgage.”

Economists are eyeing an end to the current cycle of rate increases after the latest inflation figures suggested that the price rises eating into household budgets were falling faster than expected.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 7.9 per cent in June, down from 8.7 per cent in May and the lowest rate since March 2022, according to official figures published last month by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Bank of England on Thursday said it expects inflation to return to its 2 per cent forecast by the beginning of 2025.

And, in a boost to Rishi Sunak, the Bank said inflation would fall to around 5 per cent in October - setting him up to achieve his goal of halving inflation by the end of the year.

Think tank the IPPR said the Bank was “overdoing it” and “causing too much harm” with its latest increase.

Senior economist Carsten Jung said: “The UK economy is weakening. The labour market is slowing down, and productivity is falling. Increasingly there is a realisation that the Bank of England is already overdoing it.

“By raising interest rates to 5.25 per cent, the Bank is tightening the screws too much and causing excessive harm for households and businesses. Interest rates might well be more than a percentage point too high now.

But economists from the likes of ING Economics and Deutsche Bank believe the Bank’s base rate could peak at about 5.75 per cent this year.

“Beyond this month, we’re sticking with our prediction of another increase in rates in September, at which point the present rate rise cycle should come to an end,” predicted Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist for Oxford Economics.

Interest rate pain for mortgage-holders has partly fuelled the largest slump in property values for 14 years, with house prices declining by 3.8 per cent on average annually in July, according to Nationwide.

House prices slumped by 3.8 per cent annually in July, Nationwide said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The price of a typical home is now 4.5 per cent below the August 2022 peak, the building society said.

But some experts have suggested that the positive news on inflation has had a calming effect on the housing market, despite the fact that consumers “are not out of the woods yet” on further interest rate hikes.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “A few lenders, including HSBC, Barclays and Nationwide, have reduced their fixed-rate mortgage pricing on the back of better-than-expected inflation news.

“This has led to a calming of swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages, after weeks of considerable volatility.”

The Bank of England’s announcement comes after both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve hiked up respective interest rates to two-decade highs this week, with both institutions opting for a quarter-point increase amid global efforts to quell inflation.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has raised rates again (REUTERS)

Rishi Sunak, who needs inflation to fall to around 5 per cent or below by the end of the year in order to meet one of his government’s key pledges, insisted on Wednesday that consumers could see “light at the end of the tunnel” on rising prices.

Mr Sunak told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I know families are struggling with the cost of living and that’s why I set it out as my first priority to halve inflation, and we’re making progress.

“Is that as fast as I’d like? No. Is it as fast as anyone would like? No. But the numbers most recently that we had show that we’re heading in the right direction, inflation is coming down, and I think people can see light at the end of the tunnel.”