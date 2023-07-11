Mortgage rates soar again to surpass Liz Truss mini-budget peak

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mortgage rates have passed the peak seen in the wake of Liz Truss’s disastrous so-called mini-budget last autumn.

As the Bank of England’s recent rate hikes push up the cost of borrowing, average two-year fixed-rate deals reached 6.66 per cent on Tuesday, according to figures from Moneyfacts.

On October 20 2022, amid the turmoil that followed Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a peak of 6.65 per cent.

The latest increase will pile pressure on homeowners, with millions of mortgage deals to expire before the end of next year.

It came as average wages, excluding bonuses, rose by a record 7.3 per cent in the three months to May, compared with a year earlier. It was the same increase as during the previous three months and the joint highest since records began in 2001.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used a speech at Mansion House in the City of London on Monday night to call for employers to show wage restraint to help the fight against inflation.

He was joined by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who said the current level of wage increases was “not consistent with the inflation target”.

As rising mortgage rates risk pushing homeowners into arrears, Mr Hunt recently held a summit with mortgage lenders and a new mortgage charter was agreed to support those who are struggling.

Lenders will be able to offer borrowers a switch to interest-only payments for six months, and an extension to their mortgage term to reduce their monthly payments, with the option to switch back within six months.

After two-year deals surpassed the level reached during her premiership, Ms Truss was keen to point out that households would have been “better placed” to deal with higher mortgage rates under her policies.

A source close to the former prime minister told The Independent it was “clear” interest rates would have to be raised from the lows seen in recent years.

Last month, the base rate was hiked by 0.5 percentage points to 5 per cent to bring inflation under control, leaving homebuyers struggling to meet rising loan repayments. In December 2021, the base rate was just 0.25 per cent.

The source close to Ms Truss said: “One of the reasons Liz was pursuing a pro-growth agenda was precisely so that households and government would be better placed to deal with the consequences.

“Sadly we now find ourselves in a situation with higher interest rates and stagnant growth, but with none of Liz's reforms being enacted that would have given the economy a much-needed shot in the arm.”

More follows...