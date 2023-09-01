Police watchdog launch investigation after mixed-race man dies in custody

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation has been launched over the death of a mixed-race man in police custody.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is examining the 34-year-old’s death which happened hours after he was taken into police custody at Bloxwich, Walsall.

The man was arrested by West Midlands Police officers for a driving offence at around 1am on Saturday 19 August and taken to Bloxwich Police Station where he was detained in a cell.

According to the watchdog, an ambulance was called after he became unwell and then unresponsive. The man was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital shortly before 4am the same morning but he was pronounced dead at around 5.30 am.

“My sympathies are with the man’s family and friends, and all of those affected by his death,” IOPC Regional Director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said.

“In line with our required role, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances whenever someone dies while in police custody or shortly afterwards.

“We have contacted the man’s family to explain this and we will keep them updated throughout the investigation.”

Following a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police, the IOPC began an investigation looking at the circumstances of the man’s contact with police.

A coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination was carried out on 22 August, the watchdog has confirmed. The results of further tests, including toxicology, are pending.

CCTV footage from the custody suite has been reviewed. The IOPC is also gathering body worn video from officers who interacted with the man or were on duty at the time.

The Independent revealed earlier this year that the death of a vulnerable, mixed-race man on 3 July 2022 was being investigated by the IOPC following contact with Nottinghamshire Police officers.

Father-of-two Kaine Fletcher, 26, was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was detained under the Mental Health Act and restrained by a number of officers.

He died later the same morning at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Black people, and people who are racialised as such, die at twice the rate of white people in or following police custody, recent data analysis shows.