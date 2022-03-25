A former -Iran detainee has accused Boris Johnson of ‘opportunism’, claiming the prime minister only reached out to him after his release from detention.

The 67-year-old British Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori was held in Tehran’s Evin prison for five years after a visit to Iran in August 2017 to see his elderly mother.

He only arrived back in the UK last week on the same plane as charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who had been detained in Iran for six years after the UK repaid Iran a £400m debt dating back 40 years.

Appearing on Sky News’ Beth Rigby Interviews, the retired engineer claimed the prime minster never responded to him or his family while he was in jail in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori when they returned to the UK (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

Risking his safety, Mr Ashoori managed to send a voice message to the prime minister but he never heard back.

Mr Ashoori told Sky News that the prime minister now wants to meet him.

He said: “Last night we received a letter, now he’s eager to see us. How would you interpret that?”

The pair were returned after years in Iranian detention (PA )

Questioning why the British government never contacted him or his family before his release, Mr Ashoori said: “I think that it’s a bit of opportunism involved in it at the same time as all of this has happened under his command.

“How would you expect us to absorb that? How would you expect us to think of you with this letter now?

“Why couldn’t this letter be sent five months ago, a year ago, two years ago? Why now?”

The father and husband also backed Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s comments earlier this week that her release should have happened six years ago.

“That was not a ransom, that was a debt that the British government owed and it should have been paid. And if it had been paid, none of this would have happened,” he said.

Mr Ashoori’s family Aryan Ashoori, Sherry Izadi and Elika Ashoori (PA Wire)

Mr Ashoori’s family was only given 48-hour notice of his release and had to pay £27,000 fine to secure his return home.

They were not given any assistance by the foreign office and were forced to max out credit cards, Sky News reports.

A crowdfunder was set up by the ex-detainee’s daughter to begin paying off their new debt, and has already reached £39,415.

The family will donate some of the extra money to help campaign for those who remain in Evin prison and need to be released, including British-Iranian Morad Tahbaz.

Screengrab of a tweet posted by Elika Ashoori of her father and Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with their families at RAF Brize Norton (PA)

A government spokesperson said: “From the Prime Minister down, this government has been committed to securing the release of Anoosheh Ashoori.

“It was always entirely in Iran’s gift to do this, but UK ministers and diplomats were tireless in working to secure his freedom and are delighted that he is now home.

“Our Consular team were in close regular contact with Anoosheh’s family, with officials available to them at any time throughout his ordeal.”