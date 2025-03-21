Judge granted asylum seeker UK refuge after confusing Iraq with Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An asylum seeker has been allowed to remain in Britain after a judge confused the country he fled from, Iraq, with Iran.

Judge Helena Suffield-Thompson's assessment, which was based on guidelines relevant to the incorrect Middle Eastern state, meant the man’s appeal was successful.

The man, whose identity was withheld in the published decision, was claiming asylum because he said he made anti-government comments on social media and was therefore at risk of prosecution if he returned to Iraq.

Judge Suffield-Thompson, who was sitting in the lower tier of the immigration and asylum tribunal, evaluated the man’s potential risk of prosecution before handing down a ruling based on guidance relating to the wrong country.

The judge ruled based on the laws of Iran, which she noted has a “sophisticated” capability to monitor the social media of political opponents. Iraq, on the other hand, does not carry out such surveillance.

A new tribunal has found that Judge Suffield-Thompson “erred in law”. This means the man’s asylum case will be heard again with a new tribunal hearing.

open image in gallery Tehran in Iran, the country the judge had confused with the man’s real country of origin ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The 27 July 2022 hearing before Judge Suffield-Thompson came after the man’s previous asylum appeal was dismissed on 6 January 2019, prompting him to make a further submission.

The Iraqi man claimed that he was “at risk from the Kurdish leadership as he had exposed their corrupt practices and behaviour”.

He also claimed that he campaigned against the Kurdish leadership in the UK, which meant he would be at risk of persecution on return as a result.

The home secretary's lawyers, however, filed an appeal after the ruling permitting him to remain, claiming that the appeal judge had "materially erred by relying on the factual findings of country guidance decisions that did not relate to the country situation in Iraq and instead either related to Turkey or Iran."

It was "clear on both case law and objective background information that the Iraqi authorities have developed various sophisticated means to keep check on the activities of demonstrators, Facebook users, and bloggers abroad," according to Judge Suffield-Thompson's ruling, the appeal tribunal noted.

She continued that "a biometric system which I find will be readily available to identify the [asylum seeker] on return" was in place in Iraq. These statements are true in Iran, rather than Iraq.