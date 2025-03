Ireland increases aid to Lebanon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland will double its local community funding in Lebanon, the country’s deputy premier has announced.

Simon Harris is in Lebanon for a series of political engagements and to meet members of the 125th Infantry Battalion who are serving as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

On Wednesday, Mr Harris confirmed an increase in funding for Civil-Military Cooperation (Cimic) projects supported by Irish Defence Forces personnel serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

The Cimic project is aimed improving the lives of those in the local communities in which Irish troops serve.

Its budget will be doubled from 40,000 euro to 80,000 euro for 2025.

The funding will be used to support local community projects in in South Lebanon, where an Irish-Polish battalion is operating.

Mr Harris said: “This funding will enable the Defence Forces to maintain their proud tradition of humanitarian engagement as part of their peacekeeping duties.

“The additional funding will further support our efforts and ensure that we can continue to provide assistance, strengthen relationships and support the ongoing recovery of those most affected by this conflict.

“We must acknowledge that the strength and resilience of the people in this community are truly inspiring, given the recent destruction visited upon the region. By increasing the Cimic budget, Irish personnel can make an even greater impact on the lives of those affected by the conflict.

“These projects will directly improve conditions for local communities.”

Irish troops will continue to work closely with local authorities, and international partners to implement Cimic initiatives.

Projects under consideration include the refurbishment of a local community centre that offers workshops and skill-building classes for women to secure financial independence, and repairs to a water purification system.

Other options include refurbishment of a social development and small health centre for women and children, or repairs to electricity infrastructure for local communities.

The Department of Defence said the increased allocation, along with Irish Aid funding, underscores the Government’s “strong support for the Defence Forces’ role in UN peacekeeping and Ireland’s ongoing commitment to fostering stability in the region”.