Two men die during Ironman competition in Ireland

Two men have died while taking part in an Ironman triathlon competition in Ireland.

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 60s, died in incidents during the swimming portion of the triathlon held in Youghal, Co Cork.

The men were removed from the water by emergency services before being pronounced dead by medical personnel, Gardaí confirmed.

In a Facebook post, Ironman Ireland said they were “deeply saddened” by the deaths of the two men.

The post stated: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023. During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

“We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

“We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance.”

Earlier this morning, the page announced the swim course for two of the events would be altered with the intention of “delivering the safest possible swim” for the participants.

