Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
02:43
Project Iceman: Film follows true story of first man to attempt Ironman triathlon in Antarctica
Project Iceman, follows Anders Hofman, who quit his job to attempt to become the first human being to complete an Ironman triathlon in Antarctica.
The 28-year-old from Copenhagen began training full time for the expedition in 2018, before taking on the challenge in February 2020.
Hofman faced conditions of extreme cold as he sought to complete a 2.4-mile (3.9km) swim, 112-mile (180km) bike ride, and a marathon consecutively.
“The film is about the process of voicing out your dream,” director Ammar Kandil said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:05
Sooty: Beloved puppet to return to stage for 75th birthday
01:03
Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer
01:08
Keke Palmer rips open blazer as she addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologue
00:40
Bill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
01:28
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
07:32
On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will help
11:05
Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
00:57
Security guards trap teenagers attempting to steal judge’s £15,000 motorbike
01:26
Holidaymakers’ parasail crashes into sea after getting tangled
00:42
Ukrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger
00:59
Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election
00:21
Elderly Home Depot worker dies weeks after shoplifter pushed him to ground
00:40
Wuhan University students protest as China's Covid lockdown continues
00:19
CCTV captures dog moments before it mauled 11-year-old girl as she walked to school
00:38
Martin Lewis shares three ways to check if energy providers are overcharging
02:59
Moment coyote attacks and tries to drag toddler from front garden in LA
00:38
Obama pauses speech to let four-year-old boy speak at rally in Georgia
00:41
Alex Jones tries to persuade Kanye West to backtrack from abhorrent praise of Hitler
00:24
Dozens of tornadoes leave trail of destruction through southern US
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
00:24
Moment England fan unravels live Israeli-state TV interview with two words after World Cup win
00:51
England team players celebrate at World Cup basecamp following Senegal win
01:25
World Cup: England progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face France
01:11
World Cup: Fans react to England’s winning goals against Senegal
00:54
England boss addresses Raheem Sterling’s ‘family matter’ before World Cup match with Senegal
02:19
England vs Senegal: What to expect from World Cup fixture
02:06
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
01:38
World Cup: Messi inspires Argentina to knockout victory while Netherlands win on day 14
00:43
Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
11:05
Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin
10:07
The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin
07:49
The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’
02:57
Fleishman is in Trouble feels ‘patronising and heavy handed’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
01:00
Robot dog named ‘Dave’ helping build tunnel at Heathrow Airport
00:52
The Crown’s Jonathan Pryce unveils giant sculpture of homeless person in King’s Cross
01:17
Thoughtful seven-year-old collects Christmas presents for families hit by cost of living crisis
02:30
Shopping expert shares tips on how to buy cheap designer Christmas gifts
00:58
Martin Lewis shares latest tips on how to stay warm for less this winter
01:16
Kate Winslet says story of £17k energy bill for disabled girl’s needs ‘destroyed’ her
00:43
Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands 50ft tall in front garden
00:24
Influencers reveal what it’s like to live in high-rise building when it’s windy
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13