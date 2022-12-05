Project Iceman, follows Anders Hofman, who quit his job to attempt to become the first human being to complete an Ironman triathlon in Antarctica.

The 28-year-old from Copenhagen began training full time for the expedition in 2018, before taking on the challenge in February 2020.

Hofman faced conditions of extreme cold as he sought to complete a 2.4-mile (3.9km) swim, 112-mile (180km) bike ride, and a marathon consecutively.

“The film is about the process of voicing out your dream,” director Ammar Kandil said.

