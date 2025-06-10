UK sanctions two far-right Israeli ministers over ‘monstrous’ Gaza comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers over their “monstrous” comments about the war in Gaza.

The UK has joined international allies Canada, Australia and New Zealand in freezing the assets of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich and putting them under travel bans.

The prime minister said “anyone looking at the situation in Gaza would be shocked”, adding that the UK was “stronger” working with other countries than doing it alone.

The move will be seen as an effort by the UK to ramp up pressure on the Israeli government amid aid shortages in Gaza, but marks a break with the United States and Donald Trump, which is not expected to join.

open image in gallery Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ( AP )

The announcement sparked an immediate row between the UK and Israel, with the country’s foreign minister describing the move as “outrageous”.

Gideon Sa'ar said he had spoken with Benjamin Netanyahu and that an Israeli response would be discussed at a meeting early next week.

He said: "We were informed about the UK decision to include two of our ministers on the British sanctions list.

"It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures.

"I discussed it earlier today with PM Netanyahu and we will hold a special government meeting early next week to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision."

MPs welcomed the move, but called for Sir Keir to go further in support of Palestinians.

Foreign affairs committee chairman Emily Thornberry said: “I and others have been calling for sanctions on these extremist Israeli ministers for the better part of a year. The government is finally doing the right thing.

“This must be a precursor to recognising a Palestinian state next week - not an alternative to it.”

And former minister Louise Haigh said the move was welcome, but added: “These sanctions must undermine the Israeli government’s war on Gaza and if they don't, must be extended to Netanyahu and other members of the government.”

The ministers are both highly ranked in Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government. Mr Ben-Gvir is the security minister and Mr Smotrich is the finance minister. Both men will both face a travel ban and see their assets frozen.

Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir both belong to right-wing parties which help to prop up Mr Netanyahu’s fragile coalition.

open image in gallery Bezalel Smotrich, left, with Benjamin Netanyahu ( AFP/Getty )

Both have been criticised for their hardline stance on the war in Gaza.

Mr Smotrich has campaigned against allowing aid into Gaza, while Mr Ben-Gvir has called for Gaza’s people to be resettled from the territory.

In a joint statement with his counterparts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway, Mr Lammy said: “We are steadfastly committed to the two-state solution and will continue to work with our partners towards its implementation. It is the only way to guarantee security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long term stability in the region, but it is imperilled by extremist settler violence and settlement expansion.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account.

“We will strive to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of the remaining hostages by Hamas which can have no future role in the governance of Gaza, a surge in aid and a path to a two-state solution.”

In May, Mr Lammy announced that the UK was suspending free trade agreement talks with Israel and sanctioning some West Bank settlers in response to Israel’s wartime policies.

He accused Mr Netanyahu of “planning to drive Gazans from their homes into a corner of the [Gaza] Strip” and permitting them just a fraction of needed aid.

“Minister Smotrich even spoke of Israeli forces ‘cleansing’ Gaza, ‘destroying what’s left’, of resident Palestinians ‘being relocated to third countries’.

“We must call this what it is. It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous. And I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”