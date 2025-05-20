UK hits Israel with further sanctions and suspends trade talks over Gaza violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has slapped Israel with further sanctions and suspended trade talks with the country in response to violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

The foreign secretary said the Middle East is entering a “dark new phase in this conflict” condemning Netanyahu’s government for “planning to drive Gazans from their homes into a corner of the strip to the south and permit them a fraction of the aid that they need”.

MPs from across the House shouted "genocide" as Mr Lammy continued: "We must call this what it is. It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

On Tuesday, Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely was summoned to the Foreign Office, where Middle East minister Hamish Falconer said he would tell her “the 11-week block on aid to Gaza has been cruel and indefensible”.

It comes after the UK, Canada and France on Monday warned they will take “concrete actions” against Israel over the “intolerable human suffering” being inflicted.

The measures announced on Tuesday, including financial restrictions and travel bans, cover prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss and two other individuals, as well as two illegal outposts and two organisations that the Foreign Office said supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities.

Daniella Weiss, a target of the sanctions who the government described as a "high-profile extremist settler leader", was a key focus of the recent Louis Theroux BBC documentary Settlers, which shone a light on the tactics of Israeli settlers in the Palestinian West Bank.

Giving a statement in the Commons, foreign secretary David Lammy said: “I have seen for myself the consequences of settler violence. The fear of its victims. The impunity of its perpetrators.

“The sanctioning of Daniella Weiss and others today demonstrates our determination to hold extremist settlers to account as Palestinian communities suffer violence and intimidation at the hands of extremist settlers.

“The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and halt these aggressive actions. Their consistent failure to act is putting Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in peril.”

He also said the UK has suspended negotiations with the Israeli government on a new free trade agreement, telling the Commons: “We will be reviewing co-operation with them under the 2030 bilateral roadmap.

“The Netanyahu government’s actions have made this necessary.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...