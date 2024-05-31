Protester ties himself to Hampden goalpost to delay Scotland-Israel football match

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A demonstrator appeared to get into Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow and chain himself to a goalpost while pro-Palestinian protests took place outside when a football match between Scotland and Israel was about to kick off.

The Euro 2025 qualifier is due to be played behind closed doors after a decision was taken to refund ticket-holders following intelligence over planned disruptions in protest at Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

The match had been due to start at 7.05pm but still had not begun 15 minutes later, as authorities tried to control the situation.

The kick-off was delayed for just over 30 minutes.

With hundreds of protesters gathered outside with Palestine flags, it emerged just before the scheduled kick-off time of 7.05pm that somebody had breached security in the arena and locked themselves to a goalpost.

The protester, who was wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “Red Card For Israel”, was eventually removed by the authorities before the players emerged for a second warm-up and the game started at 7.36pm.

Campaigners and charities, including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine, had organised the protest outside the stadium, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

They also hit out at the Scottish Football Association’s decision to allow the game to go ahead, describing it as an attempt to “sportwash” Israel.

Demonstrators held small replica coffins.

The SFA said previously: “Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.

“The stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match, and as a consequence we have no option but to play the match without supporters in attendance.”

