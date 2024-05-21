Scotland’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel to be played behind closed doors

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel at Hampden Park will now be played behind closed doors, after the Scottish Football Association (SFA) were “alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match”.

The SFA said “updated intelligence and “extensive security consultations” between key groups left “no choice” but to play the fixture on May 31 without fans in Glasgow.

Israel’s national teams have continued to play in Uefa competitions in the wake of the war in Gaza in October last year, but their home fixtures have been played in Budapest in Hungary. Scotland’s visit there on June 4 will also be played behind closed doors, an SFA statement said.

The decision came as Conservative minister Michael Gove gave a speech in London on pro-Palestinian protest, warning there had been a 147 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents since 2022.

“Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors,” the SFA said.

“The away fixture, due to be played in Hungary on June 4, will also be played behind closed doors. The stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match and as a consequence we have no option but to play the match without supporters in attendance.

“Measures are in place to provide an automatic and full refund to those supporters who have already purchased tickets for this match.We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the decision but the safety of supporters, players, team staff and officials is of paramount importance.”

Scotland are in a group with Israel, Serbia and Slovakia as Pedro Martinez Losa’s side look to qualify for Euro 2025 and their first major women’s tournament since the 2019 World Cup.

Before the double-header with Israel, Scotland opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Slovakia and a 0-0 draw with Serbia. Israel lost both of their opening matches in April.