Independent
Two Israeli ministers sanctioned by UK for ‘inciting extremist violence’

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, the security minister and finance minister respectively, will be subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

David Lynch
Tuesday 10 June 2025 15:04 BST
Protesters take part in a demonstration outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Whitehall, London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK has sanctioned two Israeli government ministers for “inciting violence” and abuses of Palestinian human rights, David Lammy has said.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s security minister and finance minister respectively, will be subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

The UK is taking the action to ramp up pressure on Israel alongside Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway.

Mr Lammy said the two Israeli ministers had been “inciting violence against Palestinian people for months and months and months, they have been encouraging egregious abuses of human rights”.

In a joint statement with foreign ministers from those countries, the Foreign Secretary said the two senior Israelis had also incited “serious abuses of Palestinian human rights”.

The statement added: “These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account.”

