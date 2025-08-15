Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heat health alerts have been extended for much of the country as forecasters predict a hot and sunny weekend, with the summer’s fourth heatwave set to continue.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said yellow warnings will be in place in Yorkshire and the Humber, the East and West Midlands, London, the South East, the South West and the East of England until 6pm on Monday.

The warnings mean significant impacts on health and social care services are possible due to high temperatures, including a potential rise in deaths among the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.

Temperatures are expected to peak at around 30C in parts of south-west England on Saturday and 29C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

The UK is currently in its fourth heatwave of the summer. Hot weather can only be classed as a heatwave if it meets a daily maximum temperature consistently for three days in a row.

Saturday is forecast to be dry, settled and increasingly sunny, as low cloud gradually burns back to the east coast, the forecaster said.

open image in gallery Temperatures will be high on Saturday, with health alerts in place for several regions ( Met Office )

It will feel warm or hot in the sunshine later, though winds will strengthen in the far south-west.

From Sunday to Tuesday, conditions will remain mostly settled and dry with plenty of warm sunshine, especially in the west.

It comes as officials warned that the country is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls.

The National Drought Group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, met this week to discuss the conditions.

England is experiencing widespread environmental and agricultural impacts due to water scarcity, including lower crop yields, reduced feed for livestock, damage to wetlands and river wildlife, and an increased risk of wildfires.

The UKHSA has advised people to stay hydrated, keep cool indoors where possible, and check on vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours.

open image in gallery UKHSA said yellow warnings will remain in place for Yorkshire and the Humber, the East and West Midlands, London and the South East, the South West and the east of England until 6pm on 18 August ( UKHSA )

Meanwhile, firefighters travelled across the UK to help tackle the major wildfire at Holt Heath, Dorset, fuelling calls for increased firefighting resources.

Ben Selby, Fire Brigades Union assistant general secretary, said services had undergone “14 years of austerity”.

“The loss of 1 in 5 firefighter posts to cuts, with fire engines taken off the run and fire stations closed up and down the country, means that there is no resilience left,” he said.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue estimated the blaze had burned through 72ha.

Crews travelled from Merseyside, South Wales, Greater Manchester, Leicestershire, Surrey, Lincolnshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Avon, Essex and Kent among others, to assist local emergency services.