When will the UK heatwave end? Temperatures to soar again but thunderstorms forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures could reach as high as 34C in parts of the country today as the fourth heatwave of the summer continues, while thunderstorms are also set to hit the UK this week.

An amber heat health alert remains in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, London, and East of England until 6pm on Wednesday, while much of the rest of England is already under yellow alerts.

Temperatures peaked at a sweltering 33.4C on Tuesday, with the highest readings recorded in Benson, Oxfordshire, Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, and Northolt in west London.

And the mercury could climb even higher on Wednesday, according to the Met Office, soaring to a potential 34C in parts of England.

Forecasters expect more heat on Wednesday, cooler but still warm conditions on Thursday, and a return to very hot weather in the south and South East by Friday.

open image in gallery Temperatures could reach as high as 34C in parts of the country today as the fourth heatwave of the summer continues ( Reuters )

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Independent: “The heatwave is looking likely to last the rest of the week.”

He added: “Beyond that, it should be a bit cooler.” The Met Office predicts Tuesday and Wednesday will see the peak of the warmth before a slow cooling off throughout the rest of the week.

However, Mr Dewhurst said warm conditions are expected to last well into September.

Although he did warn: “Through the week ahead, there is a risk of thunderstorms at times, with the heat and humidity.”

With temperatures on the rise, the Met Office said Britons should brace for “the potential for some heavy and thundery showers”, especially in the north – and possibly even a weather warning.

open image in gallery Dry banks seen at Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District National Park on Tuesday ( PA )

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Wednesday brings a more complex picture, with high temperatures but also the chance of thunderstorms arriving in the evening... across northern areas, with the potential for some fairly wet weather. Whilst the exact location for these unsettled conditions remains uncertain, it’s possible a warning may be issued closer to the time.”

The forecaster predicts Thursday could see thundery rain in the north again, while later on Friday and into the weekend the southwest might be hit by showers or thunderstorms.

Marco Petagna, another meteorologist at the Met Office, detailed the expected temperatures for the week.

He said: “Wednesday will be mostly dry with further very warm or hot sunshine, but we will see some showers, particularly in the South East during the afternoon and also a few affecting Scotland during the day, which could turn heavy and thundery.

“It will be another warm and hot day with maximum temperatures of 33C to 34C, highest in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

open image in gallery A firefighter works at the scene of a wildfire in Northolt, north-west of London, amid the heatwave on Tuesday ( Reuters )

“On Thursday there will still be a few showers, particularly in the north, and it will not be quite as hot, but temperatures will still peak around 29C to 30C in East and south-east England.

“Friday looks mostly fine, with very hot sunshine in the south and South East, where temperatures could reach 31C, while Scotland will see highs in the low 20s.”

The all-time hottest August day was 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, on 10 August 2003, while the hottest day of 2025 so far was 35.8C, also in Faversham, on 1 July.

Britons can expect a “largely dry and settled” August, with temperatures looking to remain above average, particularly in the south of the UK, according to Mr Dewhurst.

“There is an overall picture of high pressure, and a settled month seems to be main theme,” he said, despite some potentially chillier winds hitting the eastern coast.

open image in gallery Visitors take to the shore on the seafront at Southsea, Hamphire, this week ( PA Wire )

“But I wouldn’t write off summer just yet,” he added.

The latest heatwave, the fourth of the summer so far, prompted the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office to issue a heat warning on Tuesday.

Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “Temperatures are forecast to rise above 30C across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days, and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England.

“These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population – particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions – so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

Officials have warned that England is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls despite rain in July.

The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status.

England is seeing widespread environmental and agricultural impacts from the lack of water, which is hitting crop yields, reducing feed for livestock, damaging wetlands and river wildlife, and increasing wildfires, the group said.