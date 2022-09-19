Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has recalled the best advice she received on motherhood, which she said came from Queen Elizabeth II.

In an interview with the BBC, Ms Ardern, who is visiting the UK for the late monarch’s state funeral, recalled her first meeting with the Queen.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show, she recalled asking the Queen how she managed being both a mother and leader.

“I asked her, for instance, of course what was one of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum.

“I said to her: ‘How did you manage?’ And I remember she just said: ‘Well, you just get on with it’.”

Ms Ardern, who was pregnant at the time, said it was the best advice she received.

“And that was actually probably the best and most, I think, factual advice I could have. You do, you just take every day as it comes. And she did,” Ms Ardern said.

“But I have such respect for her because I see now what it takes to be a mum and a leader and she did it more times over than I,” she added.

New Zealand remains one of the 15 Commonwealth realms, meaning King Charles III is now head of state for the countries.

Last week, Ms Ardern said she envisaged New Zealand to become a republic in her lifetime, but added that her government will not attempt to do so out of respect for the Queen.

“There’s been a debate, probably for a number of years,” she said.

“It’s just the pace, and how widely that debate is occurring. I’ve made my view plain many times. I do believe that (being a republic) is where New Zealand will head, in time. I believe it is likely to occur in my lifetime.”

Reiterating her statement, Ms Ardern said on Sunday that bonds with the UK will remain as relationships evolve over time.

“I think even the Queen herself has observed and acknowledged the evolution over time in our relationships,” she said.

“My observation is that there will continue to be an evolution in our relationship. I don’t believe it will be quick or soon, but over the course of my lifetime.”