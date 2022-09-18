Jacinda Ardern has discussed the likelihood of New Zealand becoming a republic.

Asked why she has said she believes the move will happen in her lifetime, the prime minister of New Zealand told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I think even the Queen herself has observed and acknowledged the evolution over time in our relationships.

“My observation is that there will continue to be an evolution in our relationship. I don’t believe it will be quick or soon, but over the course of my lifetime.”

