Body found in search for ‘much loved’ teenager who vanished on night out a month ago

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager, who disappeared five weeks ago.

Jacob Crompton, 19, was last seen in Retford town centre at around midnight on Sunday 24 March after going on a night out.

He failed to return home which his parents described as “completely out of character”, with Nottinghamshire Police launching an urgent search with helicopters, drones, and underwater search teams.

However, a body was recovered in the River Idle, in the north of Retford, on Saturday morning. While he has not been formally identified, his family have been informed.

Speaking at the time of his disappearance, his mother said: “It is now a full week since Jacob went missing and completely out of character for him not to return home after a night out.

His family have been informed of the sad development ( Searches continue for missing Jacob, 19 )

“He is much loved by his family, friends and colleagues. He had plans for the future and was happy in life.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Jacob’s family have been informed of this very sad development and our thoughts are with them at what I know will be an extremely difficult time.

“I would like to thank all those members of the public for sharing our appeal, and for the support and assistance they have given to our officers on the ground.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Jacob’s disappearance.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”