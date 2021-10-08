A police officer accused of taking Jaffa Cakes from a charity tuck shop without paying in full is to face a misconduct hearing.

Two packets of the cakes were allegedly taken from the canteen in Halifax police station in January.

PC Chris Dwyer is accused of breaching West Yorkshire Police’s professional standards and his hearing is due to take place next week, on 11 and 14 October.

West Yorkshire Police said another officer had emptied the police station’s charity tuck shop cash tin at 10pm on 21 January, leaving six 80p in the tin as a float, the BBC reported.

Following this, PC Dwyer visited the canteen and took the Jaffa Cakes, priced at 50p a piece.

Upon later inspection, the same amount of money was found in the float, plus an extra two 5p coins.

PC Dwyer is accused of failing to make appropriate payment for the items. He is also alleged to have provided dishonest accounts when questioned about the matter.

His punishment could come in the form of verbal or written warnings, suspension, demotion or transfer and dismissal.