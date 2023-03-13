Body found in woodlands believed to be man missing for three years

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in Welsh woodlands while searching for a man who was missing for three years.

A search party made up of members of the public found the body in Llanedeyrn, Cardiff on Sunday morning, South Wales Police said, while searching for 48-year-old Jamie Moreno.

Formal identification has yet to take place but police say Mr Moreno’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Moreno left his home in Cardiff around lunchtime on 23 March 23 2020, and was last seen on CCTV from a school in Llanedeyrn later that afternoon.

South Wales Police issued a renewed appeal for information in the search for the father of two in December 2022, as his family faced a third Christmas without him.

Last month, Mr Moreno’s sister Nilsa Moreno spoke to Walesonline about her brother and possible reasons behind his disappearance.

She said that he took their mother’s death six years ago “extremely badly” and stayed in her house for two years after she died and added that she wanted closure for Mr Moreno’s daughters, Tia and Georgia, who she said were “heartbroken” by his disappearance.

In a statement, South Wales Police confirmed a body has been found and that enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “South Wales Police can confirm a body has been found in woodland in Pentwyn, Cardiff. Police were called at 10.42am today (Sunday, 12 March) following the discovery by a community search party looking for long-term missing man, Jamie Moreno.

“Formal identification of the body has yet not been carried out as enquiries are on-going at the scene. The family of Jamie Moreno are being supported by specialist officers at this time.”