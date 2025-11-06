Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Oliver is among several fellow celebrity chefsto throw their support behind a national campaign to double the UK’s bean consumption by 2028 after a new report found that a lack of beans are linked to 9,000 premature deaths in the UK yearly.

The TV chef is joined by Chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and major supermarkets including Tesco in supporting the “Bang in Some Beans” initiative, led by The Food Foundation and Veg Power.

Speaking as the campaign launched, Oliver said: “It’s no secret that I love beans. Not only are they delicious and affordable, they’re plant-based powerhouses that are packed with fibre, are a brilliant source of protein and live happily in your store cupboard for ages.

“If there’s anything we should be eating more of, it’s beans”.

The movement hopes to remind Britons of the health benefits, affordability and positive environmental impact that comes with eating more beans and other legumes.

Beans are rich in fibre, protein and micronutrients such as potassium, magnesium, iron and zinc, as well as being low in fat and cholesterol-free.

Only 4 per cent of people in the UK consume enough fibre, while a lack of fibre consumption has been linked to approximately 28 per cent of bowel cancer cases across the country.

Additionally, just 17 per cent eat their recommended five a day of fruit and vegetables, according to health experts.

The beans offer a “win-win-win” solution, with their nitrogen-strengthening qualities which help improve soil health, reducing reliance on fertilisers and supporting biodiversity goals, according to The Food Foundation.

Supermarkets have also got involved, with Lidl committing to increasing sales of bean products by 50 per cent by 2028, Sainsbury’s promising to grow it’s bean and pulse sales tonnage and M&S aiming to raise ambient bean product sales by 15 per cent.

Other retailers such as Waitrose and Ocado have also said they will promote more legumes to their customers.

Food production is a major contributor to climate change, responsible for around a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, with around three-fifths consisting of meat production emissions.

In contrast, beans have a low carbon footprint, only accounts for just 1-55th of the greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the average amount of beef.

Chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall said: “Beans are fantastic for your health and are packed full of fibre, protein and micro-nutrients. Put simply, we should all be eating more of them.

“The Bang in Some Beans campaign is bringing together chefs, influencers and food businesses so we can all get excited about trying new beany recipes, whether that’s exploring exciting dishes from all over the world, or simply banging some beans into family favourites to give them a brilliant boost.”

The campaign has outreached to 750 primary schools across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, prioritising deprived schools. This has involved speaking with caterers, teachers and parents to increase bean uptake in school and encourage bean rich recipes.

This has been extended to the University of Kent, where around half of students experience food insecurity on campus.

The drive is part of the Wider Beans Project, funded by £1.4 million grant by The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund. The 10 year programme has been allocated a £100 million to support community-led climate action across the UK.