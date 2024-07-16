Jay Slater missing – latest: Body found with teenager’s clothes close to phone’s last location in Tenerife
Body found in Tenerife does appear to be that of Jay Slater, charity supporting his family says
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Human remains have been found in the search for Jay Slater, nearly a month after the British 19-year-old went missing in Tenerife.
A body was found in the area where he had disappeared, the Civil Guard said, as a charity supporting the family confirmed that it was discovered close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.
DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy. The body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes, charity LBT Global said, with initial police investigations suggesting he “could have suffered an accident fall”.
The apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire had been at the NRG music festival on 16 June before going to an Airbnb in the village of Masca with two men. He left the following morning and appeared to start an 11-hour walk back to his apartment.
He was last seen by a cafe owner, who said the teenager had asked her about bus times before deciding not to wait two hours for a service. She then saw him leave the village on foot, and his phone was last detected in the Rural de Teno National Park.
Jay Slater’s friend Lucy Law pays emotional tribute to ‘happiest and most smiley’ teenager
Jay Slater’s friend Lucy Law has paid an emotional tribute to the teenager as “the happiest and most smiley person in the room”.
Writing on Instagram last night, she said: “Honestly lost for words. Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was one of a kind Jay and you’ll be missed more than you know. I’m sure you’ll ‘have your dancing shoes polished and ready’ waiting for us all. We all love you buddy. Fly high.”
Ms Law, Mr Slater and their other friend Brad Hargreaves had all been on holiday together in Tenerife when the 19-year-old vanished.
Mapped: Where was Jay Slater last seen and where was the body found?
The full statement from charity supporting Jay Slater’s family
Here is the full statement issued today by LBT Global, the charity supporting Jay Slater’s family, after a body was found in the search for the missing teenager:
“LBT Global is saddened to announce that a body found in Tenerife does look to be that of Jay Slater.
It is understood the body was found close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.
“Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes. A post mortem and forensic enquiries will follow.
“LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news.”
Full police statement
Here is the full statement from Spanish police as it confirmed they had found a body in the search for Jay Slater on Monday:
“The mountain rescue and intervention group of the Civil Guard has located the lifeless body of a young man in the Masca area after 29 days of constant search.
“Given the complexity of the case, the discovery has been possible thanks to the incessant and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard during these 29 days, in which the natural space was preserved so that it would not be filled with curious onlookers.
“All indications indicate that it could be the young British man who has been missing since June 17 in the absence of full identification.
“The first investigations reveal that he could have suffered an accident fall in the inaccessible area where he was found.”
Civil Guard continued search discreetly
Tenerife’s civil guard said it had found a body in the search for Jay Slater, despite having publicly called off the search over two weeks ago.
After 13 days of searching, the Spanish authorities called off the search on June 30, but said they were continuing their investigation.
However upon recovering a body Monday, they revealed they had indeed continued an “incessant and discreet” search in which the “natural space was preserved so that it would not be filled with curious onlookers”.
Watch: Footage shows search team who found body in Jay Slater search in action
Jay Slater’s mother criticises ‘vile’ conspiracy theories
In her final statement prior to a body being found in the search for her son, Jay Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan criticised the “awful comments and conspiracy theories” on social media.
Ms Duncan wrote: “As we approach four weeks of our beautiful Jay’s disappearance, we cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family.
“Jay is a typical young man who loves life with a bright future ahead of him. This month will mark the end of his three year apprenticeship with the world at his feet. He is loved by everyone and has a close bond with his family and many many friends
“We would also like to say that we are aware of the awful comments and conspiracy theories that are filling social media. These theories are hindering the people trying to help us in their investigations here in Tenerife and are vile to see as a family.
“He is a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. He is such a popular boy this and is very distressing for us all to read.”
Jay Slater’s mother slams ‘vile’ conspiracy theories as new search begins in Tenerife
Debbie Duncan says she ‘cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family’
Watch: Britons using new safety measures in Tenerife after Jay Slater disappearance
Pictured: The search for Jay Slater near village of Masca
Here are some more images of the search and terrain near Masca:
Full story: Human remains found by rescue teams searching for Jay Slater, police say
After four gruelling weeks of mystery, the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater appears to have come to an end in northern Tenerife.
Human remains have been found in the area where the 19-year-old vanished on the morning of 17 June, Spanish police said on Monday.
The Civil Guard said the evidence strongly suggested the remains were those of the Lancashire teenager, with his clothes and possessions being found nearby.
Authorities said DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy to uncover the cause of their death, police added.
Read the full story here:
Human remains found by Spanish rescue teams searching for missing teenager Jay Slater
Jay Slater vanished in a remote part of northern Tenerife on 17 June after travelling to the island for a music festival
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments