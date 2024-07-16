✕ Close Exploring the isolated Tenerife landscape of Jay Slater's last known location

Human remains have been found in the search for Jay Slater, nearly a month after the British 19-year-old went missing in Tenerife.

A body was found in the area where he had disappeared, the Civil Guard said, as a charity supporting the family confirmed that it was discovered close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.

DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy. The body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes, charity LBT Global said, with initial police investigations suggesting he “could have suffered an accident fall”.

The apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire had been at the NRG music festival on 16 June before going to an Airbnb in the village of Masca with two men. He left the following morning and appeared to start an 11-hour walk back to his apartment.

He was last seen by a cafe owner, who said the teenager had asked her about bus times before deciding not to wait two hours for a service. She then saw him leave the village on foot, and his phone was last detected in the Rural de Teno National Park.