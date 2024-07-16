Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1721117160

Jay Slater missing – latest: Body found with teenager’s clothes close to phone’s last location in Tenerife

Body found in Tenerife does appear to be that of Jay Slater, charity supporting his family says

Athena Stavrou,Andy Gregory,Tara Cobham
Tuesday 16 July 2024 09:06
Comments
Close
Exploring the isolated Tenerife landscape of Jay Slater's last known location

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Human remains have been found in the search for Jay Slater, nearly a month after the British 19-year-old went missing in Tenerife.

A body was found in the area where he had disappeared, the Civil Guard said, as a charity supporting the family confirmed that it was discovered close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.

DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy. The body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes, charity LBT Global said, with initial police investigations suggesting he “could have suffered an accident fall”.

The apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire had been at the NRG music festival on 16 June before going to an Airbnb in the village of Masca with two men. He left the following morning and appeared to start an 11-hour walk back to his apartment.

He was last seen by a cafe owner, who said the teenager had asked her about bus times before deciding not to wait two hours for a service. She then saw him leave the village on foot, and his phone was last detected in the Rural de Teno National Park.

Recommended
1721117108

Jay Slater’s friend Lucy Law pays emotional tribute to ‘happiest and most smiley’ teenager

Jay Slater’s friend Lucy Law has paid an emotional tribute to the teenager as “the happiest and most smiley person in the room”.

Writing on Instagram last night, she said: “Honestly lost for words. Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was one of a kind Jay and you’ll be missed more than you know. I’m sure you’ll ‘have your dancing shoes polished and ready’ waiting for us all. We all love you buddy. Fly high.”

Ms Law, Mr Slater and their other friend Brad Hargreaves had all been on holiday together in Tenerife when the 19-year-old vanished.

Tara Cobham16 July 2024 09:05
1721115633

Mapped: Where was Jay Slater last seen and where was the body found?

View more
Tara Cobham16 July 2024 08:40
1721113200

The full statement from charity supporting Jay Slater’s family

Here is the full statement issued today by LBT Global, the charity supporting Jay Slater’s family, after a body was found in the search for the missing teenager:

“LBT Global is saddened to announce that a body found in Tenerife does look to be that of Jay Slater.

It is understood the body was found close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.

“Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes. A post mortem and forensic enquiries will follow.

“LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news.”

Athena Stavrou16 July 2024 08:00
1721109600

Full police statement

Here is the full statement from Spanish police as it confirmed they had found a body in the search for Jay Slater on Monday:

“The mountain rescue and intervention group of the Civil Guard has located the lifeless body of a young man in the Masca area after 29 days of constant search.

“Given the complexity of the case, the discovery has been possible thanks to the incessant and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard during these 29 days, in which the natural space was preserved so that it would not be filled with curious onlookers.

“All indications indicate that it could be the young British man who has been missing since June 17 in the absence of full identification.

“The first investigations reveal that he could have suffered an accident fall in the inaccessible area where he was found.”

Athena Stavrou16 July 2024 07:00
1721106000

Civil Guard continued search discreetly

Tenerife’s civil guard said it had found a body in the search for Jay Slater, despite having publicly called off the search over two weeks ago.

After 13 days of searching, the Spanish authorities called off the search on June 30, but said they were continuing their investigation.

However upon recovering a body Monday, they revealed they had indeed continued an “incessant and discreet” search in which the “natural space was preserved so that it would not be filled with curious onlookers”.

(PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou16 July 2024 06:00
1721102400

Watch: Footage shows search team who found body in Jay Slater search in action

Footage shows search team who found body in Jay Slater search in action
Athena Stavrou16 July 2024 05:00
1721098800

Jay Slater’s mother criticises ‘vile’ conspiracy theories

In her final statement prior to a body being found in the search for her son, Jay Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan criticised the “awful comments and conspiracy theories” on social media.

Ms Duncan wrote: “As we approach four weeks of our beautiful Jay’s disappearance, we cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family.

“Jay is a typical young man who loves life with a bright future ahead of him. This month will mark the end of his three year apprenticeship with the world at his feet. He is loved by everyone and has a close bond with his family and many many friends

“We would also like to say that we are aware of the awful comments and conspiracy theories that are filling social media. These theories are hindering the people trying to help us in their investigations here in Tenerife and are vile to see as a family.

“He is a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. He is such a popular boy this and is very distressing for us all to read.”

Jay Slater’s mother slams ‘vile’ conspiracy theories as new search begins in Tenerife

Debbie Duncan says she ‘cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family’

Athena Stavrou16 July 2024 04:00
1721095200

Watch: Britons using new safety measures in Tenerife after Jay Slater disappearance

Britons using new safety measures in Tenerife after Jay Slater disappearance
Athena Stavrou16 July 2024 03:00
1721091600

Pictured: The search for Jay Slater near village of Masca

Here are some more images of the search and terrain near Masca:

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(James Manning/PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou16 July 2024 02:00
1721088000

Full story: Human remains found by rescue teams searching for Jay Slater, police say

After four gruelling weeks of mystery, the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater appears to have come to an end in northern Tenerife.

Human remains have been found in the area where the 19-year-old vanished on the morning of 17 June, Spanish police said on Monday.

The Civil Guard said the evidence strongly suggested the remains were those of the Lancashire teenager, with his clothes and possessions being found nearby.

Authorities said DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy to uncover the cause of their death, police added.

Read the full story here:

Human remains found by Spanish rescue teams searching for missing teenager Jay Slater

Jay Slater vanished in a remote part of northern Tenerife on 17 June after travelling to the island for a music festival

Athena Stavrou16 July 2024 01:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in