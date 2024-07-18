✕ Close Footage shows search team who found body in Jay Slater search in action

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jay Slater’s mother has issued a personal message after receiving support from ‘thousands’ in the wake of the discovery of her son’s body in Tenerife.

Debbie Duncan remains on the Spanish island after the 19-year-old’s body was found on Monday.

Spanish officials believe the teenager’s death was caused by trauma due to a fall in the rocky area near the northern village of Masca.

The apprentice bricklayer was seen living the village on the morning of 16 June as he embarked on a 11-hour walk back to his holiday accommodation.

Since the identification of Jay’s body, Charity LBT Global has been helping the family fill documents as part of the repatriation process, which could take at least a week, chief executive Matthew Searle said.

Floral tributes have also been left by the family close to where Jay’s body was found.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Searle told The Independent: “There is a personal message from Debbie to say ‘thank you very much’ for the thousands of messages of love and support she has received. She is overwhelmed at the moment but will try to reply to them all in due course.”