Jay Slater – latest: Mother ‘overwhelmed’ by messages of support after teen’s body found in Tenerife
Following a search lasting nearly a month, Jay Slater’s body was discovered close to where his phone last pinged near the village of Masca
Jay Slater’s mother has issued a personal message after receiving support from ‘thousands’ in the wake of the discovery of her son’s body in Tenerife.
Debbie Duncan remains on the Spanish island after the 19-year-old’s body was found on Monday.
Spanish officials believe the teenager’s death was caused by trauma due to a fall in the rocky area near the northern village of Masca.
The apprentice bricklayer was seen living the village on the morning of 16 June as he embarked on a 11-hour walk back to his holiday accommodation.
Since the identification of Jay’s body, Charity LBT Global has been helping the family fill documents as part of the repatriation process, which could take at least a week, chief executive Matthew Searle said.
Floral tributes have also been left by the family close to where Jay’s body was found.
Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Searle told The Independent: “There is a personal message from Debbie to say ‘thank you very much’ for the thousands of messages of love and support she has received. She is overwhelmed at the moment but will try to reply to them all in due course.”
Civil Guard insist they continued search discreetly
Tenerife’s civil guard insists it had continued its search discreetly, despite having publicly called off the search over two weeks ago.
After 13 days of searching, the Spanish authorities called off the search on June 30, but said they were continuing their investigation.
However upon recovering Jay Slater’s body on Monday, they revealed they had indeed continued an “incessant and discreet” search in which the “natural space was preserved so that it would not be filled with curious onlookers”.
Coroner has no found no indication of criminal activity, charity says
Jay Slater’s body should be repatriated to the UK in the coming days, according to a charity supporting his family.
Matthew Searle, chief executive of LBT Global, told The Independent his charity and Mr Slater’s family are “working closely” with Spanish authorities following the autopsy results.
He said: “As the coroner hasn’t found any indication of criminal activity, the body will be released soon and repatriated to the UK. We would expect that to happen in the coming days.”
Jay’s body to be brought home
LBT Global, which has been helping the family of Jay Slater, says it is looking at bringing Jay Slater’s body back to Lancashire.
Chief executive Matthew Searle said he was dealing with “massive paperwork, translations and logistics” in an interview with Sky News.
It’s more than four weeks since the 19-year-old left his home to go on holiday with friends on the Spanish island.
Where was Jay Slater last seen and where was his body found?
When British teenager Jay Slater vanished in northern Tenerife a little under a month ago, the case captured the attention of the nation.
Tens of thousands of pounds were donated by the public to fund the search, with some even volunteering to fly over to the popular holiday island to assist.
Helicopters, sniffer dogs and, in the last days of the search, private experts were brought in, in the hope of finding the Lancashire teenager.
The search followed Mr Slater’s last known steps through treacherous valleys and dangerous ravines until a body, thought to be the remains of the 19-year-old, was found after four gruelling weeks.
Tenerife mapped: Where was Jay Slater last seen and where was his body found?
Jay Slater was last seen walking away from the remote village of Masca, Tenerife, on 17 June
‘So much to do'
Work is taking place to repatriate Jay Slater’s body with the family working through documents with help from charity LBT Global.
The teenager’s body was discovered on Monday, and now it’s hoped the family can bring it home to Lancashire for a funeral.
Speaking to the BBC, Matthew Searle, chief executive of LBT Global, said: “There is so much to do, and obviously when you’re in a foreign country, and you don’t speak the language, and you’ve got no-one around you to help really, and you’re in the position that Jay’s parents are in... it’s just not the kind of thing that you cope with, it’s just overwhelming.”
It’s not thought the process will be complete for at least a week.
Floral tributes
As we’ve already reported, floral tributes have been left close to the scene of where Jay Slater’s body was discovered.
His mother Debbie Duncan wrote: “To my beautiful boy. I’m so sorry we never found you. I miss you so much. You will be forever young and forever missed. Love you so much, Mum.”
And a post from his father read: “To my Boy, Love Dad, Always, XXXX.”
The handwritten messages are at a memorial which also includes a teddy bear wearing an England shirt.
Three unanswered questions
Despite the discovery of Jay Slater’s body, questions still remain.
They include;
Why was he in the national park?
Why did he choose to walk instead of wait for a bus?
Who were the men he was with?
Here we take a look at the the three questions:
Three unanswered questions about missing teen Jay Slater’s disappearance in Tenerife
Little is known about the men Jay Slater spent time with, or why he chose to undertake an 11-hour walk
GoFundMe proceeds could be used for repatriation costs
Almost £60,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page for Jay Slater’s search.
Now his body has been found, the BBC says it understands some of it could be used for repatriation costs.
The family is working through documents to return the teenager’s body home with the help of charity LBT Global.
It’s hoped insurance money will cover the cost of returning Jay’s body home - but the fundraiser proceeds offer another option.
‘Time to grieve’
Now the family have the body of Jay Slater, the process of bringing the 19-year-old’s body home has started.
Matthew Searle, boss at charity LBT Global, said his group was helping with documents and translation as part of the repatriation process.
He said, while the family is devastated, the discovery of Jay’s body will bring some closure.
He said: “They can begin to grieve. When you have the discovery, you have a body and you can it take it home and you can grieve and then start the process of trying to rebuild your lives.”
Still questions over Jay’s death
Matthew Searle, chief executive of charity LBT Global, which has been supporting the family, said that while the family had now confirmation over Jay’s death and how he died, there were still some unanswered questions.
He told The Independent that they will still “wonder” why the 19-year-old was in the ravine, off the main road, when he died, and where he was heading to exactly.
They are questions the family may never find out, but they will soon be able to fly his body home for a funeral.
