Jay Slater missing – latest: Body found with teenager’s clothes close to phone’s last location in Tenerife
Body found in Tenerife does appear to be that of Jay Slater, charity supporting his family says
Human remains have been found in the search for Jay Slater, nearly a month after the British 19-year-old went missing in Tenerife.
A body was found in the Masca area where he had disappeared, the Civil Guard said, as a charity supporting the family confirmed that it was discovered close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location in the west of the island.
DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy to uncover the cause of their death. The body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes, charity LBT Global said.
The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire had been at the NRG music festival on 16 June before going to an AirBnB in the village of Masca with two men. He left the following morning and appeared to start an 11-hour walk back to his apartment.
He was last seen by a cafe owner, who said the teenager had asked her about bus times before deciding not to wait two hours for a service. She then saw him leave the village on foot, and his phone was last detected in the Rural de Teno National Park.
My colleague Alexander Butler has more details:
Body found near the village of Masca
The body believed to potentially be that of Jay Slater was found close to the village of Masca, near the last known location of his mobile phone.
Body found alongside Jay Slater’s possessions and clothes, charity says
The body found in Tenerife was discovered with Jay Slater’s possessons and clothes, a charity supporting the family has said.
LBT Global said it was “saddened to announce that a body found in Tenerife does look to be that of Jay Slater”.
A statement said: “It is understood the body was found close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.
“Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes. A post mortem and forensic enquiries will follow.
“LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news.”
Volunteers insisted ‘there is more we can do’ as new search began in Tenerife on Sunday
A fresh team of volunteers had insisted “there is more we can do” to find Jay Slater as they set off on a flight to Tenerife on Sunday.
Netherlands-based non-profit Signi Zoekhonden has deployed a team of five people and four dogs to Tenerife on Sunday, a move which Jay’s mother Debbie Duncan said had taken “a lot of planning”.
Speaking as the team prepared to board a flight to Tenerife, volunteer Marieke Krans told the BBC: “We are very committed to come and we are confident in the dogs and in ourselves.
“Our dogs are trained to find people, both alive or dead, and have more skills. They can search underwater, and up mountains, whatever it may be. They are really creative and that means there is more we can do. We will go where the dogs lead us.”
Jay Slater’s mother slams ‘vile’ conspiracy theories on disappearance
The mother of Jay Slater had issued a new statement on Sunday, prior to the announcement of the discovery of human remains in the search for the British teenager.
In a statement issued on Sunday via the British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global, his mother Debbie Duncan criticised the “awful comments and conspiracy theories” on social media as “vile” and warned they were hindering efforts to find him.
Ms Duncan wrote: “As we approach four weeks of our beautiful Jay’s disappearance, we cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family.
“Jay is a typical young man who loves life with a bright future ahead of him. This month will mark the end of his three year apprenticeship with the world at his feet. He is loved by everyone and has a close bond with his family and many many friends
“We would also like to say that we are aware of the awful comments and conspiracy theories that are filling social media. These theories are hindering the people trying to help us in their investigations here in Tenerife and are vile to see as a family.
“He is a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. He is such a popular boy this and is very distressing for us all to read.”
Human remains found in search for Jay Slater, reports suggest
Human remains have been found in the search for Jay Slater, local media in Tenerife has reported, nearly a month after the British 19-year-old went missing.
A body was found in the Masca area where he had disappeared, newspaper El Dia reported, citing the Spanish Civil Guard.
DNA tests will be carried out to establish the person’s identity, along with an autopsy to uncover the cause of their death.
More pictures shared of Jay Slater
Following the arrival back home of one of missing Jay Slater’s best friends, Lucy Law, she’s now posted previously unseen pictures of the 19-year-old.
Ms Law was part of the search effort to find Jay, who vanished on 17 June.
The teenager spoke to Ms Law on the phone on the morning, saying he was walking home and he had just one per cent left on his battery.
And now she’s shared some new pictures on Instagram showing Jay with friends.
Family speak of ‘despair'
“We have just got to sit tight” - the words of Jay’s uncle Glen Duncan, 41, who was interviewed on Sky News while in the town of Santiago del Teide.
He says the family feel like they are on their own with little help from the police.
And he wants support from the police in the UK.
He said: “So far we’ve just been in touch with the British consulate out here who have been saying it’s still a live investigation, we have just got to sit tight. It’s just adding to the despair really.”
‘Hope this beautiful boy comes home safe'
Messages of support for the family of Jay Slater have been left by donors on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than £50,000.
The money will be used for the search, and to pay for the family’s time out in Tenerife.
Paula Smyth wrote: “Hope this beautiful boy comes home safe and soon - I have a son who looks just like him cant imagine what the family are going through.”
Chris Morely wrote: “Hope you find your boy soon., keep that hope in your heart . From one mum to another.”
Rachel Gibson wrote: “I cannot imagine what you are going through at this difficult time; I hope you find answers soon. You are a wonderful family; don’t forget that so many people are rooting for you all. The good always wins in the end. May angels watch over you.”
