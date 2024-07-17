Jay Slater – latest: Family say ‘worst fears realised’ after body of British teenager found in Tenerife
Emotional vigil held in teenager’s hometown as body confirmed as Jay Slater’s
Jay Slater’s “devastated” mother has said her family’s “hearts are broken” after a body found in the search for the British teenager in Tenerife was confirmed to be his.
“We have a positive ID ... Fingerprinting confirms that the body belongs to Jay Slater and the death was due to multiple traumas compatible with a fall in the mountainous area,” a court spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon.
Human remains were found on Monday in the area where Slater disappeared near the village of Masca, almost a month after Slater went missing while on holiday on the Spanish island.
The apprentice bricklayer had been at a festival on 16 June before travelling to an Airbnb in Masca with two men. He appeared to start an 11-hour walk back to his apartment the following morning before vanishing.
His mother Debbie Duncan said the confirmation of her son’s death in Tenerife was “the worst news”, adding: “I just can’t believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken.”
Meanwhile, dozens turned out to pay their respects in the UK as an emotional vigil was held in his Lancashire hometown.
Body found ‘in very inaccessible area’
Jay Slater’s phone was last located near a stretch of road by the Mirador La Cruz de Hilda, a cafe near the village of Masca with cacti and dense shrubbery on either side, which had made it slow work for helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs to comb through the area.
The body discovered on Monday morning was found by Civil Guard mountain rescue specialists in a “very inaccessible” area, officials said.
Timeline: The search for missing teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife
Here is a timeline of the key events prior to Jay Slater’s disappearance and leading up to the discovery of his body:
The apprentice bricklayer, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, had attended the NRG music festival with friends before his disappearance.
Watch: Britons using new safety measures in Tenerife after Jay Slater disappearance
Coroner has no found no indication of criminal activity, charity says
Jay Slater’s body should be repatriated to the UK in the coming days, according to a charity supporting his family.
Matthew Searle, chief executive of LBT Global, told The Independent his charity and Mr Slater’s family are “working closely” with Spanish authorities following the autopsy results.
He said: “As the coroner hasn’t found any indication of criminal activity, the body will be released soon and repatriated to the UK. We would expect that to happen in the coming days.”
TikToker fears he may have walked past Jay Slater’s body ‘five or six times’
A TikToker who answered family pleas to join the hunt for Jay Slater in Tenerife is puzzled by the discovery of his body in an area he believed had been searched thoroughly.
Londoner Callum Fahim scoured the rocky ravines of the Spanish island with a search party just days after the apprentice bricklayer vanished outside a remote Airbnb in Masca.
Mr Fahim spoke to The Independent shortly after a Spanish court said autopsy fingerprinting confirmed the body belongs to the teenager, and said he feared he may have walked past the body “five or six times”.
Callum Fahim said he feels like he ‘failed’ after the body of missing Jay Slater is discovered weeks later
Jay Slater’s mother laments ‘the worst news'
Matthew Searle MBE, head of the charity LBT Global, was talking to Jay Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan at the time the news of the autopsy confirmation broke, and she and Jay’s family were devastated at the news, the charity said
Ms Duncan said: “I just can’t believe it – we’re here with the Embassy staff waiting for an update and now it’s come – the worst news”.
Jay Slater’s mother ‘devastated’, family source says
A family source told The Sun that Jay’s mother Debbie Duncan was completely devastated, saying: “It’s the news they’ve all been dreading. She has a lot of questions which she hopes will be answered in the coming days.
“It hasn’t completely sunk in yet. The hardest thing for her is to hear he was found so close to the original search site. It’s hard to take. It means it’s entirely possible they have walked past his body whilst searching for him.
“It seems incredible so many people walked that area and yet he was so close. As we have seen with mountainous terrain and ravines, it does happen — no matter how hard that is to believe.”
Emotional vigil held in Jay Slater’s hometown
Dozens of balloons have been released in Jay Slater’s hometown as those who knew him held an emotional vigil in memory of the teenager.
Tearful locals comforted each other in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, on the day authorities in Tenerife confirmed they had found his body in the Rural de Teno park.
While Jay’s mother, Debbie Duncan, and father, Warren Slater, are still on the island as four weeks of gruelling searching come to a close, loved ones in the UK paid tribute.
Jay’s football coach, Pam Kierons, laid flowers in memory of the apprentice bricklayer and told The Mirror: “I’m devastated for the family, devastated for Debbie. The outcome is not what anyone wanted, but at least they can bring his body home.
“It’s disgusting that people have dug into past issues and come up with crazy conspiracy theories. Sadly the most likely thing to have happened has happened.”
Reverend Matt Smith told the paper: “Our thoughts and our prayers are with them. We’re here and supporting them for when they need us.”
Blue ribbons were tied to trees and lamp posts across the area as dozens of blue balloons were released.
Mapped: Jay Slater's last known whereabouts
What did Spanish authorities say today?
Spanish authorities have confirmed that the body found in Tenerife was that of Jay Slater and that the injuries he sustained were compatible with an accidental fall.
“We have a positive ID,” a court spokesperson said. “Fingerprinting confirms that the body belongs to Jay Slater and the death was due to multiple traumas compatible with a fall in the mountainous area.”
