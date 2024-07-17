✕ Close Footage shows search team who found body in Jay Slater search in action

Jay Slater’s “devastated” mother has said her family’s “hearts are broken” after a body found in the search for the British teenager in Tenerife was confirmed to be his.

“We have a positive ID ... Fingerprinting confirms that the body belongs to Jay Slater and the death was due to multiple traumas compatible with a fall in the mountainous area,” a court spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon.

Human remains were found on Monday in the area where Slater disappeared near the village of Masca, almost a month after Slater went missing while on holiday on the Spanish island.

The apprentice bricklayer had been at a festival on 16 June before travelling to an Airbnb in Masca with two men. He appeared to start an 11-hour walk back to his apartment the following morning before vanishing.

His mother Debbie Duncan said the confirmation of her son’s death in Tenerife was “the worst news”, adding: “I just can’t believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken.”

Meanwhile, dozens turned out to pay their respects in the UK as an emotional vigil was held in his Lancashire hometown.