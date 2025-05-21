Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An inquest into the death of British teenager Jay Slater is taking place almost a year after he was found dead on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

The 19-year-old vanished from a remote part of the popular holiday spot on 17 June last year after going to a music festival with friends.

After a nearly month-long search, Mr Slater’s body was discovered with Spanish police saying he had likely died from a head injury.

He was last heard from by his friend Lucy Law, after he rang her and told him his phone was on 1 per cent. His other friend, Brad Hargreaves, heard him “slipping over gravel” on a phone call.

Here, The Independent takes a look at everything in the inquest so far into the apprentice bricklayer’s death at Preston Coroner’s Court, Lancashire.

open image in gallery Jay Slater and his friend Lucy Law, who did not turn up to his inquest on Wednesday ( Lucy Mae Law/Instagram )

His friends did not appear at the inquest

Several of Mr Slater’s friends, who were on holiday at the time he died, failed to show up to the inquest despite frequent requests for them to do so.

These included Bradley Geoghegan, Brandon Hodgson and Lucy Law, Mr Slater’s friends, who were out with him at the music festival the night before he vanished.

The two men who were staying at an Airbnb that Mr Slater went back to before he disappeared have also not been traced.

open image in gallery A widespread search was carried out for Mr Slater in the village of Masca, Tenerife ( PA Archive )

His mother Debbie Duncan broke down in tears during the inquest, saying: “How can we ever get any understanding?”

She pleaded: “We want these people to be sat in front of us, because our son went on holiday and didn’t come back, so there’s questions we need to ask.”

The inquest has been adjourned for a final effort to trace the witnesses. A date for the resumption of the hearing has not been set.

He had drugs in his system the day he died

Toxicology expert Dr Stephanie Martin told the hearing analysis of Mr Slater’s body showed traces of the presence of MDMA and MDA, commonly known as ecstasy, along with cocaine and alcohol.

Analysis of samples by the Spanish authorities also showed the presence of ketamine, which was not found in the UK samples.

open image in gallery His mother Debbie Duncan broke down in tears during the inquest, saying: “How can we ever get any understanding?” ( Supplied )

He died from a head injury, and was not assaulted

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd detailed the injuries found on Mr Slater from his post-mortem examination findings.

“The pattern of the injuries were entirely consistent with a heavy fall, a fall from a height, landing on his head,” Dr Shepherd said.

Dr Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen, asked the witness if, from the injuries, there was any suggestion of an assault or restraint of the teenager.

“The pattern of the injuries when someone is assaulted or restrained is very different from the type of injuries and pattern I found with Jay,” Dr Shepherd added.