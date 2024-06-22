Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jay Slater’s last known movements have been mapped as the desperate search for the missing teenager continued for a sixth day in Tenerife.

A major search operation was launched after the 19-year-old, from the Lancashire town of Oswaldtwistle, vanished on the Spanish island on Monday morning.

Police, sniffer dogs, firefighters and volunteers were among those who gathered again on Saturday to continue with the hunt as fears grow for the British teenager.

Jay Slater, 19, vanished on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Monday morning ( Supplied )

Mr Slater attended the New Generation Rave music festival in Playa de las Americas with two friends on Sunday evening.

In his last Snapchat post at 7.30am on Monday morning, Mr Slater tagged Parque Rural de Teno Buenavista del Norte, a remote area to the north of the island, known for its rugged and sparse terrain.

He is believed to have travelled to an Airbnb there during the early hours of Monday morning with two men he met at the festival - without realising the distance from his apartment in the tourist area of Los Cristianos.

Jay Slater’s final movements have been mapped as the desperate search for the missing teenager continues ( PA Wire )

At around 8.15am, Mr Slater called his friend Lucy Law, who had been at the festival with him, to tell her he had missed his bus and was planning to make the 11-hour walk back to his accommodation.

He told her he was dehydrated, had cut his leg on a cactus, was unsure of his location, and had hardly any phone battery to use a maps app. This was the last time the teenager’s family and friends heard from him.

The last known sighting of Mr Slater was by Ofelia Medina Hernandez, whose brother owns the cottage where his two new acquaintances were staying. She said the teenager had asked her about bus times but seemingly decided against waiting the two hours for a bus to take him into town as she later saw him walking out of the village.

Search and rescue teams combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca on Friday ( PA Wire )

Mr Slater’s last recorded location on his phone was at 8.50am in the Rural de Teno National Park, a mountainous area popular with hikers.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers and with a black bag.

No further trace of him has been discovered.

Members of the Guardia Civil near the village of Masca, Tenerife, on Saturday ( PA Wire )

Search and rescue teams combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca on Friday, meeting in various locations throughout the day and combing bushes, overgrown terrain, hillsides and rivers.

Emergency workers paid close attention to a river called Barranco Madre del Agua at the bottom of a ravine, where personnel with sticks carefully searched through fallen dead trees. They later moved to other areas, focusing a lot of their resources in an area near Rural de Teno Park.