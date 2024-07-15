Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Human remains have been found in the area where missing British teenager Jay Slater vanished in northern Tenerife, according to Spanish police.

The Civil Guard said the evidence strongly suggested the remains were those of the 19-year-old, who went missing on the Spanish island nearly a month ago.

Mr Slater was last seen “walking away fast” from the remote village of Buena del Norte after travelling there with two people he had met at a musical festival around 27 miles further south on the island on 17 June.

A frantic search was launched for the apprentice bricklayer soon after he disappeared, with police, mountain rescue teams and volunteers scouring the mountainous terrain for three weeks.

The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was last heard from as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.

A frantic search was launched for the apprentice bricklayer soon after he disappeared, with police, mountain rescue teams and volunteers scouring the mountainous terrain for three weeks ( PA Wire )

He had travelled to the tourist hotspot with friends to attend the music festival in Playa de Las Americas in what was his first holiday without his family.

A Spanish police spokesperson said: “The Civil Guard located a lifeless body in Masca. All indications point to it being Jay Slater, the young British man who disappeared on June 17 in Tenerife. The first investigations point to an accident or fall in the area.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...