Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are investigating reports of sexual offences after an inquiry found that a teenage soldier died following two months of harassment by one of her bosses.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in December 2021.

The Army service inquiry report published on Wednesday describes “an intense period of unwelcome behaviour” and said it is “almost certain this was a causal factor” in the 19-year-old’s death.

Wiltshire Police said officers are “aware of reports of sexual offences” and confirmed they are “already actively investigating”.

In October 2021, Gunner Beck‘s immediate boss, who wanted a relationship with her but it was not reciprocated, sent her more than 1,000 WhatsApp messages and voicemails. The next month this increased to over 3,500, the Army investigation found.

Gunner Beck‘s immediate boss sent her over 3,500 messages in one month ((Family handout/PA))

“Whilst this behaviour ended the week before her death, it appears that it continued to affect her and had taken a significant toll on her mental resilience and wellbeing,” the report said.

Gunner Beck‘s mother, Leighann McCready, said her daughter would ring the family saying his behaviour was becoming “increasingly worrying towards her”.

The week before her death, she left a work trip because of his behaviour, and was collected by a friend who found her “trembling and shaking”, the report said.

In July 2021, another of Gunner Beck‘s seniors made an “unwarranted and unwelcome sexual advance”, the report said.

Ms McCready said her daughter told her the colleague “tried to grab her around the neck and put his hand between her legs”, before she said “get off me sir”. She then reportedly slept in her car that night as she was afraid he would go into her room.

The man involved was given a minor sanction and told to write the teenager a letter of apology. The report added that it was “possibly a factor that may have influenced her failure to report other events that happened subsequently”.

Ms McCready, said: “It’s easy for people to say why don’t you block him, you’ve got to have respect for those above you and Jaysley did have respect, it wasn’t as straightforward as you can block your boss.”

Gunner Beck‘s death has led to charity the Centre for Military Justice, which provides legal help to Armed Forces members, to call for serious sexual harassment and bullying cases to be handled by an independent body.

The family’s lawyer, Emma Norton, from the Centre for Military Justice, said: “The Army still has a systemic problem with misogyny and sexism. It’s taking steps to address this but they don’t go nearly far enough.

“Two recent independent reviews (Wigston and the Defence Committee Inquiry into Women in the Armed Forces) have recommended that the handling of serious sexual harassment and bullying cases must be taken away from the single services themselves and given to an independent (or semi-independent) body. And that sexual assault investigations should be handled by civilian police.

“Time after time the MoD rejects these calls. So when the MoD today tells you that it has a zero tolerance for sexual harassment or assault, it is important to bear that in mind.”

Wiltshire Police would not confirm what the investigation was in relation to.

More follows.