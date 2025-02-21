Jaysley Beck: Army has ‘blood on their hands’ over soldier’s death, sister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sister of soldier Jaysley Beck says she “wouldn’t advise” other women to join the Army after the Royal Artillery Gunner’s death at 19.

Gunner Beck was found hanged in her room at Wiltshire’s Larkhill Camp on December 15 2021.

An inquest into her death concluded this week.

On Thursday, Coroner Nicholas Rheinberg ruled that the Army contributed to Gunner Beck’s suicide by failing to take action after she was harassed by her line manager.

He also ruled that she had been sexually assaulted by another senior colleague, “on the balance of probabilities”, and that the Army’s failure to take appropriate action “more than minimally” contributed to her death.

That alleged incident was not reported to the police and was instead dealt with internally.

After the hearing, Gunner Beck’s mother Leighann McCready accused the Army of a “cover-up”.

She called on the Government to make sure complaints by soldiers were dealt with by an external organisation.

Gunner Beck’s sister, Emilli Beck, has said that she “feels sick” at the idea that her sister’s complaint was “manipulated” to appear less serious because the Army had its “own interests at heart”.

open image in gallery Jaysley Beck with her mother and sister

Warning other women not to sign up, the 25-year-old told The Guardian: “I wouldn’t advise it, going through what we have gone through and learning how these allegations are swept under the carpet.”

She said the alleged sexual assault committed while her sister was at an adventure training event in Thorney Island should not have been dealt with internally.

She said: “It needed to be handled by the police. That could have ultimately left us with Jaysley still here today. I think for that, they’ve got blood on their hands.”

Ms Beck described her sister as “fantastic” and “everything I aspired to be”.

Concluding the Salisbury inquest on Thursday, Mr Rheinberg said there had been a “systemic failure” by the Army to report harassment she suffered at the hands of her manager before her death.

Mr Rheinberg said Gunner Beck had faced the failure of superior officers to take action over the “barrage” of messages sent by her manager Ryan Mason and the failure to fully investigate Gunner Beck’s complaint of sexual assault against Warrant Officer Michael Webber.

He added: “I find there is an arguable case for saying, in relation to Jaysley, the state breached her Article 2 right to life by way of the state failure to put in place a framework of laws, policies, procedures and means of enforcement which will, to the greatest extent, protect life.”

The coroner added that Gunner Beck’s complaint about being sexually assaulted on a stay at Thorney Island “should have been reported to police and the failure to do so breached Army policy”.

Brigadier Melissa Emmett, the head of the Army Personnel Services Group, apologised on behalf of the Army and said: “On behalf of the Chief of the General Staff, I wish to extend the Army’s deepest condolences to Jaysley’s family and friends, and to offer them our sincerest apologies for the failings that the coroner has identified during this inquest.”

Alistair Carns, minister for veterans and people, paid tribute to Gunner Beck and said the Army will now “reflect on the failings identified to learn lessons” from the inquest.

He added that there is “no place for any abuse or unacceptable behaviours within the military”.