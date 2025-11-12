Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein appeared to confirm a photo of Virginia Giuffre with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is real and claimed several of his staff had their picture taken with the former duke, according to newly released documents.

In an email to a journalist in 2011, the disgraced financier referred to Ms Giuffre and said: “The girl has fled the country with an outstanding arrest warrant.

“The da (sic) after she accused others, said in writing that she has no credibility, she was never 15 years old working for me, her story made it seem like she first worked for trump (sic) at that age and was met by ghislaine maxwell (sic).

“Total horses***, the daily mail (sic) paid her money, they admitted it, with the statement that it took money to coax out the truth.

“Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have.”

open image in gallery Andrew was stripped of his royal titles due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Andrew has tainted the reputation of the royal family through his association with Epstein and for many years has been dogged by allegations he sexually abused Ms Giuffre after she was trafficked by the financier.

He has strenuously denied the allegations, and during his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, he said that investigations had been carried out to establish whether a photograph of him with Ms Giuffre was faked, but they were inconclusive.

He told BBC journalist Emily Maitlis: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened."

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

In emails released by the US House Oversight Committee, Epstein also appears to say Buckingham Palace would “love it” if Giuffre was “proven to be a liar”.

It continues: “Send a reporter or reporters to investigate… the palace would love it, the girl in the photo, was nothing more than a telephone answerer, she was never 15, according to her version she worked for trump (sic), first at that age, at Mara Lago. It’s ridiculous.”

In a further email, Epstein appears adds: “The girl who accused Prince Andrew can also easily be proven to be a liar.

“I think Buckingham Palace would love it. You should task someone to investigate the girl Virginia Roberts, that has caused the Queen’s son all this agro (sic).

open image in gallery Trump Epstein ( Jeffrey Epstein's emails have been released by the US House Oversight Committee )

“I promise you she is a fraud. You and I will be able to go to ascot (sic) for the rest of our lives.”

During another email exchange, Andrew appears to respond to Epstein to say “I can’t take any more of this” in March 2011 after a newspaper said they would be running a story about the trio.

In the email chain, Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell was initially forwarded the press inquiry from the Mail on Sunday from somebody named Mark Cohen, who told her: “FYI, following up on my email of this morning.

“Again, I have no intention of responding unless you direct otherwise.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in a federal prison after being convicted of sex trafficking and grooming young girls to be abused by Epstein.

After the email was forwarded from Maxwell to Epstein, and then from Epstein to somebody listed as “The Duke” on March 4, 2011, Andrew appears to respond: “What? I don’t know any of this. How are you responding?”

Epstein responds: “Just got it two minutes ago. I’ve asked g (sic) lawyers to send a letter. Not sure… it’s so salcisous (sic) and ridiculous, im (sic) not sure how to respond, the only person she didn’t have sex with was Elvis.”

Andrew then appears to reply to Epstein, saying: “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations.

“I can’t take any more of this my end.”

Last week, King Charles formally removed his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title as a result of the ongoing scandal.

Andrew has agreed to leave his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor and is set to move to the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk sometime in the new year as he begins his internal exile.

Earlier in October, he announced he would stop using his Duke of York title, although he remained a prince, ahead of the publication of the memoirs of the late Ms Giuffre, who claimed she was sexually assaulted three times by Andrew including when she was 17.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.