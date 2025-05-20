Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ daughter killed in Bicester fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a firefighter killed in a blaze in Bicester last week have described her as a “loving, caring, thoughtful person” who was a “force to be reckoned with”.

Jennie Logan, 30, of Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, died in the major incident at Bicester Motion on Thursday alongside fellow firefighter Martyn Sadler, 38, and member of the public David Chester, 57.

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, Ms Logan’s mother, father and sister Emilie said: “Jennie was a much loved daughter to us, her sister, Emilie, and ‘Mum’ to her beloved dog, Mouse.

open image in gallery David Chester, 58, Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, were all killed in the blaze ( Thames Valley Police/Bicester RUFC )

“We still can’t believe we’ll never see her again, driving around Bicester collecting her dogs, which were like a second family.

“Also, at such a young age, setting up her own dog business and making it such a success, was truly inspirational to us all.

“She found her calling three years ago when she joined the fire service where she could use her incredible strength and determination.

“Jennie was a force to be reckoned with but to everyone who knew her, she was such a loving, caring, thoughtful person, who would do anything and everything to help.”

Among the tributes left at the scene was a card addressed from Ms Logan’s dogs, which read: "Jennie, you always were and will be our 'mum' and we will miss you more than anyone can know.

open image in gallery The fire tore through the former Second World War RAF hangar ( BBC )

"We will see you one day across the rainbow bridge. All our love, Cooper and Barney."

The fire was reported at around 18.30pm last Thursday and spread rapidly through the former aircraft hangar, which now houses specialist businesses focused on engineering and classic car restoration.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the blaze at 6.39pm on Thursday, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Explosions had been heard around the time of the incident, while residents described seeing “apocalyptic” black smoke rising above the area.

Two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and are in hospital, Oxfordshire County Council said previously.

The family of Mr Chester previously paid tribute to him as a “hero”, after he died while helping fire crews to extinguish the blaze.

open image in gallery Tributes left to the three victims (Jamie Lashmar/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a statement, they said: “Dave was always known as the man you went to when you needed any sort of help. This is exactly what happened on Thursday evening, he saw firefighters needing assistance and helped without hesitation.

“He was not a victim but a hero, he died the way he lived – helping others and putting them ahead of himself.

“Although he is no longer with us, he will always be in our hearts and his legacy will continue.”

A golden plaque has been installed at the entrance to the site, with a tribute reading: “Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. BicesterMotion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the sad loss of two firefighters and the member of the public. Love from the Bicester community.”