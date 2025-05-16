Firefighters and member of public killed in blaze at ex-RAF base named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The two firefighters who died in the fire in Bicester, Oxfordshire, have been named as Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38.

David Chester, 57, also died after a massive fire ripped through a former RAF base.

Ten fire crews rushed to the inferno engulfing the Bicester Motion business park in Oxfordshire at 6.30pm on Thursday.

Workers at the former RAF Bicester, where several businesses restore classic cars and planes, were evacuated from the scene as neighbours heard multiple explosions and clouds of dense black smoke spread for miles.

In a statement on Friday evening, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said the families of the two dead firefighters and Mr Chester are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police said both firefighters worked at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Mr Sadler was also part of the London Fire Brigade.

The force has launched an unexplained death probe but it is “currently not a criminal investigation”, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe said.

Mr Metcalfe added: “This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with the families, friends and colleagues of Jennie Logan of the Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, Martyn Sadler of the London Fire Brigade, and member of the public, David Chester, who have died in this incident.”

Two further OFRS firefighters suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital, Oxfordshire County Council previously said.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Marjorie Neasham Glasgow, said the King would want to “pass on his sincerest condolences to all those affected”.

Members of the public started to lay flowers and tributes at the scene of the fire on Friday.

Three bouquets were laid under the Bicester Motion sign outside the former RAF base where a heavy police presence remains in place.

A handwritten note read: “Thank you for your service. Our hearts are with the services and families.”

The note featured hand-drawn pictures of an ambulance, police officer, doctor, and firefighter.

The flowers also include a handpicked bunch of daisies.

