Workers at Jeremy Clarkson’s farm ‘forced to wear body cameras after abuse’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Staff working at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire have allegedly been given body cameras amid fears they could face abuse from angry locals.

The former Top Gear presenter is embroiled in a row with the local council and residents over plans to extend the site in Chadlington, near Chipping Norton.

Mr Clarkson, 62, wants to extend Diddly Squat’s car park to accommodate 70 vehicles so that more people can visit and go to its shop. He had an initial planning request rejected.

WODC said on Tuesday that two people opposed to the plans had received death threats. At least one of the threats has been reported to Thames Valley Police, it added.

West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) and some villagers oppose the expansion plan, arguing it would add traffic to the area and disturb the tranquillity of the Cotswolds – an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Chadlington resident Hilary Moore told a meeting where the planning inspector had been considering Mr Clarkson’s plans on Tuesday that tourists attracted to the farm were "motorheads" who drive slowly on surrounding roads to "show off their cars".

But Annabel Gray, who works on a catering trailer at the farm, hit back saying this was an "unfair" description.

She said she had "witnessed local people" adding to traffic issues by driving slowly too.

Ms Gray, 32, also claimed that 16-year-old workers on the farm wore bodycams as a precaution following alleged abuse directed by villagers.

She said: "Diddly Squat has an important opportunity to educate people about local farming and I find it really frustrating that the council is overlooking that.

Clarkson wants to extend site at Diddly Squat farm (PA Media)

A general view of Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chadlington in Oxfordshire (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

"This is a massive, massive opportunity for WODC. I am begging you that this is something that can be improved on rather than turn your back on."

Henry Lawrence, a butcher who supplies Diddly Squat, said the site could be "the crown jewel" of sustainable farming and that his business has grown "dramatically" since trading with it.

An unnamed councillor and a member of the public have been the subject of malicious communications for speaking out against the TV presenter’s proposals, according to West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC).

Mr Clarkson bought the 1,000-acre site in 2008 and his efforts to run it have been featured in two series on Amazon Prime called Clarkson’s Farm.

It was closed for a period earlier this year when Mr Clarkson came under fire for a controversial newspaper column he wrote about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

A final decision on whether or not Mr Clarkson can extend the farm site is expected in the coming weeks.