Watch live: Jeremy Hunt outlines long-term economic plan ‘energised’ by Brexit

Watch live as Jeremy Hunt spells out his plans for the economy, two months before his Budget statement in which he is expected to announce measures to boost the UK’s slow pace of growth.

The chancellor is expected to dismiss “gloom” around the prospects for the economy and say the government will bring about prosperity in a plan “energised” by Brexit.

Mr Hunt’s speech, in central London, comes at the end of a week in which the Tories have faced accusations that they have no long-term plan for growth.

“It is a plan necessitated, energised and made possible by Brexit which will succeed if it becomes a catalyst for the bold choices we need to take,” he will say, according to advance extracts from his speech released by the Treasury.

The chancellor will also focus on key sectors such as digital technology, green industries, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and creative industries.