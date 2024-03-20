Jeremy Hunt halts HMRC plans to close phone lines for six months a year

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Hunt has ordered HM Revenue & Customs to scrap plans to shut its phone lines over the summer each year.

The chancellor told the tax office to “pause” the changes, which would have seen taxpayers forced to use online services rather than call the self-assessment helpline.

HMRC announced changes to its self-assessment, VAT and PAYE helplines on Tuesday to encourage people to go online first, following trials over the last year.

The revenue body is now engaging with its stakeholders about how to meet the needs of all taxpayers, including small businesses.

A Treasury source told The Telegraph: “Encouraging customers to self-serve online wherever possible is the right thing to do, but that cannot be at the detriment of the general public and the vulnerable who need access to the helplines to support them with tax matters.

HM Revenue and Customs has drawn criticism after announcing permanent changes which include closing the self-assessment helpline for some of the year (Tim Ireland/PA) (PA Archive)

“That’s why ministers have halted this change immediately.”

Following the announcement, chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, Harriett Baldwin, said the move to online services should not be “forced on taxpayers”.

HMRC chief executive Jim Harra said: “Making best use of online services allows HMRC to help more taxpayers and get the most out of every pound of taxpayers’ money by boosting productivity.

“Our helpline and webchat advisers will always be there for those taxpayers who need support because they are vulnerable, digitally excluded or have complex affairs.

“However, the pace of this change needs to match the public appetite for managing their tax affairs online.

“We’ve listened to the feedback and we’re halting the helpline changes as we recognise more needs to be done to ensure all taxpayers’ needs are met, whilst also encouraging them to transition to online services.”

The latest statistics show that nearly one million calls went unanswered in January, with the Public Accounts Committee saying that HMRC’s customer service had hit an “all-time low”.