Jeremy Kyle was “rude” and “horrible” to the guest who died of suspected suicide in the days after appearing on the host’s ITV show, an inquest has heard.

Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.

Mr Dymond had failed a lie detector test he took for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan.

Giving evidence at the inquest into his death on Tuesday, Ms Callaghan was asked how Mr Kyle behaved towards Mr Dymond and herself while on the show. She told Winchester Coroners’ Court: “Jeremy was a bit rude to Steve.” She added: “He was a bit horrible.”

Mr Dymond’s son, Carl Woolley, earlier told the hearing his father had been “very upset” after the recording of the show.

Mr Woolley said he phoned his father who told him that Mr Kyle had “egged on” the audience to “boo him” and that he was “cast as the liar”.

Coroner Jason Pegg told the hearing, which is due to run until September 10, that the purpose of the inquest was not to “apportion civil or criminal liability” to any person involved.

If you need to speak to someone, Samaritans are available on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org