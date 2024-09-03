Jeremy Kyle Show inquest latest: Host was ‘horrible’ to guest and ‘egged on’ audience to boo him, ex says
Steve Dymond died of an overdose at Portsmouth home days after filming for ITV programme
Jeremy Kyle was “rude” and “horrible” to the guest who died of suspected suicide in the days after appearing on the host’s ITV show, an inquest has heard.
Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.
Mr Dymond had failed a lie detector test he took for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan.
Giving evidence at the inquest into his death on Tuesday, Ms Callaghan was asked how Mr Kyle behaved towards Mr Dymond and herself while on the show. She told Winchester Coroners’ Court: “Jeremy was a bit rude to Steve.” She added: “He was a bit horrible.”
Mr Dymond’s son, Carl Woolley, earlier told the hearing his father had been “very upset” after the recording of the show.
Mr Woolley said he phoned his father who told him that Mr Kyle had “egged on” the audience to “boo him” and that he was “cast as the liar”.
Coroner Jason Pegg told the hearing, which is due to run until September 10, that the purpose of the inquest was not to “apportion civil or criminal liability” to any person involved.
The court heard Mr Dymond asked to speak with Ms Callaghan immediately after the show while they were still at the studio.
“He was just saying, begging me saying it was wrong it’s not right, it’s not the truth, it’s wrong, it’s wrong,” Ms Callaghan said.
She added that the pair left the studio separately and that later Mr Dymond continued to protest his innocence, saying: “He just kept saying that it was wrong, the lie detector was wrong.
“He was speaking to his brother on his phone and he just kept saying ‘it’s all wrong, it’s all wrong’, and then he just left.”
“I wasn’t communicating with him really,” she went on. “After that I just wanted him out of my life.”
Jeremy Kyle was “rude” and “horrible” to the guest who died of suspected suicide in the days after appearing on the host’s ITV show, an inquest has heard.
Steve Dymond’s ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan was asked if she had any concerns over Mr Kyle’s behaviour to Mr Dymond when he appeared on the presenter’s show.
Ms Callaghan told the hearing: “Jeremy was a bit rude to Steve… about didn’t trust him with a chocolate button and this was before the results. So yeah he didn’t know Steve, didn’t know nothing about him.”
She added: “He was a bit horrible.”
Steve Dymond got a note from his GP confirming he was no longer being prescribed anti-depressant medications before he went on the Jeremy Kyle Show, the inquest into his death has heard.
His ex-fiancee Jane Callahan told Tuesday’s hearing in Winchester that she accompanied him to the doctors. She said: “He was quite upset because he wanted to get on the show and they wouldn’t let him to go on there because he was on anti-depressants. So he went in there quite upset, saying, ‘I’m not going to take them.’ So the doctor gave him a note.”
Ms Callahan did add that there were periods when Mr Dymond did not take the anti-depressants that he was being prescribed.
She also said that he had been prescribed morphine for his knee pain, which he similary did not always take.
Steve Dymond’s ex-fiancee has said he also “wanted closure” from his appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show, an inquest into the 63-year-old’s death has heard.
Jane Callahan previously told the hearing she too hoped for closure amid fears Mr Dymond had cheated on her.
Speaking of Mr Dymond, Jane Callahan told Winchester Coroners’ Court: “He was very excited to go on there because he wanted closure – he wanted me to know he had lied a lot, but he hadn’t cheated on me. Then we can get on with our lives.”
Steve Dymond’s ex-fiancee Jane Callahan has said she hoped Steve Dymond’s appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show would be a way for her to get “closure” amid fears that he had cheated on her.
Ms Callahan told the inquest into his death that she suggested Mr Dymond appear on the ITV show as she had concerns he had cheated on her.
Giving evidence on Tuesday, she said: “It was to make sure he hadn’t cheated. I think you can get over a lot of things, but that, I don’t think you can – that for me would’ve been closure.”
The inquest into Steve Dymond’s death has heard he made “threats to end his life” in the wake of his break-up with his ex-fiancee Jane Callahan.
Among the messages was one Mr Dymond sent in March 2019, which the counsel to the inquest read out. Rachel Spearing said the message read that he “wants to be dead.”
Ms Callahan told the hearing she believed these communications stemmed from the recent ending of their relationship, which was still “raw”.
Steve Dymond’s ex-fiancee has been shown messages expressing that he “didn’t want to live anymore” at the inquest into his death.
The counsel to the inquest, Rachel Spearing, read out some of the messages that Mr Dymond sent to Jane Callahan in the wake of their relationship ending, which said, “He wants your help,” and “He can’t go on.”
Ms Callahan said she took this to mean that he “didn’t want to live anymore”.
She added that she had never been aware Mr Dymond had any mental health issues during their two-year relationship.
Jane Callahan has said she and Steve Dymond broke up in the months before he died because she “found out he lied a lot about his past”, an inquest into his death has heard.
The pair were in a relationship for around two years, between May 2017 and February 2019, Winchester Coroners’ Court was told.
When the relationship ended, Ms Callahan said: “He was very upset, very angry at first.” He called her in tears frequently and sent her lots of messages, she added.
Steve Dymond’s ex-fiancee is set to give evidence at the inquest into his death.
Shortly before his death, Mr Dymond had taken a lie detector test for The Jeremy Kyle Show after being accused of cheating on his former fiancee Jane Callaghan.
Leslie Dymond said he had “never heard” his brother “be so disturbed by anything before” when he recounted their conversations in the days after Steve Dymond appeared on the Jeremy Kyle Show.
Leslie said in a statement: “We did talk about what support Stephen was getting from the show and he told me he was supposed to get it but nothing had been arranged.
“I tried to convince Stephen to see his doctor or visit a counsellor as it was clear to me that he was not coping at all and although at times I thought I was getting somewhere, he clearly needed professional help, but the reality was this was a long bank holiday weekend.
“He told me he had contacted the show since the filming but that he had not heard anything about help being provided.
“I was horrified to hear what had happened to Stephen and I had never heard him talk this way or be so disturbed by anything before.
“He kept saying he could ‘not go on’ because of what had happened and although I spent ages trying to get him out of these thoughts, as did his son Carl, I knew when he did not reply to my messages that he had probably died.”