Jeremy Kyle Show inquest latest: Steve Dymond’s GP to appear as guest’s last text says programme ‘responsible’
Steve Dymond died of overdose at Portsmouth home days after filming for ITV programme
The GP of a man who died of suspected suicide in the days after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show is set to appear at the inquest into the guest’s death.
Evidence is set to be heard for a second day on Wednesday after Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV show in May 2019.
Mr Dymond had failed a lie detector test he took for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan.
The first day of his inquest on Tuesday heard the final text message he sent to Ms Callaghan, in which he said: “I hope The Jeremy Kyle show is so happy now as to what they have done to me. I did lie about my past, but not about me being a cheat – I never, ever did cheat on you. So they are responsible for what happens now.”
Mr Dymond’s son, Carl Woolley, earlier told the hearing at Winchester Coroners’ Court that his “very upset” father told him Mr Kyle had “egged on” the audience to “boo him” and that he was “cast as the liar”.
Coroner Jason Pegg previously told the hearing, which is due to run until 10 September, that the purpose of the inquest was not to “apportion civil or criminal liability” to any person involved.
Samaritans are available on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org
Jane Callaghan has claimed Jeremy Kyle was “a bit rude” to her former partner Steve Dymond when he appeared on the show, an inquest has heard.
Asked if she had any concerns over Mr Kyle’s behaviour, she told the inquest: “Jeremy was a bit rude to Steve… about ‘didn’t trust him with a chocolate button’ and this was before the results. So yeah, he didn’t know Steve, didn’t know nothing about him, so it was a bit horrible.”
Dymond claims he ‘never ever cheated’ in final message to former partner
Steve Dymond, from Portsmouth, whois believed to have killed himself seven days after filming for The Jeremy Kyle Show on ITV in May 2019, claimed he was “never ever unfaithful” in his last messages to his former partner, an inquest has heard.
On May 6 2019, Mr Dymond sent a WhatsApp to his former partner Jane Callaghan saying: “This will be the last time I say it, I was never, never ever unfaithful to you, in all the time we were together.
“I hope The Jeremy Kyle Show is so happy now, as to what they have done to me.
“I did lie about my past, but not about me being a cheat, I never ever did cheat on you.
“They are responsible for what happens now, I hope this makes good ratings for them, I bet they keep this quiet.
“Never did I cheat on you, never, never. My final words. I did try to explain to you, but you would not listen.”
Ms Callaghan, from Gosport, wiped her eyes with a tissue while giving evidence to the inquest on Tuesday.
Ex agrees she expressed ‘complete disapproval’ with Dymond’s past conduct after Jeremy Kyle appearance
Steve Dymond’s ex-fiancee has agreed that she expressed her “complete disapproval” with his past conduct after contacting one of his former partners following their appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show, an inquest into his death has heard.
Simon Antrobus KC, for ITV, put it to Jane Callaghan at the hearing that she made contact with this former partner and subsquently exchanged a number of messages with Mr Dymond.
Mr Antrobus said: “You discussed your complete disapproval with how Steve had conducted himself in the past.” Ms Callaghan agreed.
Ex agrees she told show’s producer Jeremy Kyle had been ‘great’ day after appearance
Ms Callaghan agreed that she told a producer from The Jeremy Kyle Show that the presenter had been “great” the day after appearing on the ITV programme, the inquest heard.
Neil Sheldon KC, for Mr Kyle, asked whether it was accurate that she told a producer from the show that the presenter had been “great” and Ms Callaghan said: “Yes.”
Mr Sheldon went on to ask a series of questions to which Ms Callaghan answered yes, including: “Do you remember Mr Kyle telling Steve that he wanted to put the two of your together backstage so you could work out your problems?”; “Do you remember him inviting the audience to give Steve a round of applause as he left the stage?”; “Do you remember him sitting down backstage (with Ms Callaghan and Mr Dymond)… and telling everybody to calm down?”.
Mr Sheldon suggested there was “not a single message” to her, from what Ms Callaghan could recall, in which Mr Dymond “complains about the way in which he was spoken to or treated by Mr Kyle”.
Ms Callaghan agreed.
Jeremy Kyle Show guest tells ex programme is ‘responsible for what happens now’ in last text before death
The man who died of suspected suicide in the days after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show told his ex that the programme is “responsible for what happens now” in his final message to her, an inquest has heard.
Steve Dymond, 63, died of an overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth seven days after filming for the ITV show in May 2019.
Mr Dymond had failed a lie detector test he took for the show after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan.
The inquest into his death on Tuesday heard the last text message he sent to his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan, in which he said: “This will be the last time I say it – I was never, ever unfaithful to you, in all the time we were together.
“I hope The Jeremy Kyle show is so happy now as to what they have done to me. I did lie about my past, but not about me being a cheat – I never, ever did cheat on you.
“So they are responsible for what happens now. I hope this makes good ratings for them. I bet they keep this quiet. Never did I cheat on you, never, ever. My final words. I did try to explain to you, but you were not listening.”
Representatives for ITV and for Jeremy Kyle have not yet given evidence at the inquest, so they have not yet been able to comment on the message heard in court.