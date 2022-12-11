Jersey explosion: Police end search with a dozen people still missing

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emergency services are no longer searching for survivors at the scene of an explosion at a tower block in Jersey.

The scene has now turned to a “recovery operation” instead of a search and rescue as police do not expect to find anyone alive.

It comes after three people were confirmed to have died in the explosion so far.

At least three people are confirmed to have died in the explosion (PA)

On Saturday, police said they believed “around a dozen” people were missing following the blast which destroyed a block of flats in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith said: “It is with sadness that I am confirming that the search-and-rescue operation had been moved to a recovery operation.

“The decision was made after a detailed assessment and following the use of specialist K9 units.

“Disaster victim identification (DVI) strategies are in place and specialist officers are surveying the scene with fire and ambulance services and tactical advisers from urban search and rescue (USAR).”

Fire crews were called on Friday night after residents around the Haut du Mont flats reported smelling gas.

Video footage and photographs showed smoke billowing above the blaze in the early hours.

Emergency personnel at the scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey (PA Wire)

Robin Smith, the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, described the scene as devastating, saying: “We have a three-storey building that has completely collapsed - described from a demolition point of view as a pancake that has dropped almost straight down.”

Gas supplier Island Energy said it was working with the fire service to “understand exactly what has happened”.

Residents of the flats have been moved to St Helier Town Hall, where they are being supported.

The explosion ripped through a block of flats (States of Jersey Police)

Justice secretary and deputy prime minister Dominic Raab tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened by the incident in Jersey this morning and my thoughts are with everyone affected.

“I commend the work of the emergency services responding and we stand ready to support in any way we can.”

Additional reporting by Press Association