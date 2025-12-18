Crackdown on deepfake abuse part of strategy to tackle violence against women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government will crack down on deepfake abuse online as the safeguarding minister vowed “change is coming” under plans to halve violence against women and girls (Vawg) in a decade.

New laws will ban AI “nudification” tools that turn pictures of real people into fake nude pictures and video without their consent.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips announced the move as she set out the Government’s Vawg strategy on Thursday to deal with this “national emergency”.

She said: “We must stop these images being created and shared while tackling the root causes of negative influences on young men in their schools, homes and online.

“That’s why we will join forces with tech companies to stop predators online and prevent the next generation from being exploited by sexual extortion and abuse.

“Nudification apps are not used for harmless pranks. They devastate young people’s lives, and we will ensure those who create or supply them face real consequences.”

Measures already announced as part of the cross-government strategy include all children in secondary schools being taught about healthy relationships, and teachers trained to spot worrying behaviour in young men early on.

Specialist rape and sexual offences investigators will also be introduced to every police force, better support will be given to survivors in the NHS, and a £19 million funding boost will be handed to councils to provide safe housing for domestic abuse survivors.